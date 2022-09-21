Thefts for Sept. 22 Sep 21, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 15 to 19Kohl’s, 5505 N. Belt Highway, robbery.JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Brendle Construction, items stolen at 801 Hickory St.AutoZone, 520 S. Belt Highway.Uhaul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.FastGas, 3804 Mitchell Ave., robbery.Thefts reported Sept. 15 to 20Glenn Bernard, 1007 N. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.Dejuan Ford, 2227 Jackson St., vehicle stolen.Regina Jewett, 3412 Scott St., robbery at 5505 N. Belt Highway.Robert Quint, 5509 King Hill Ave., burglary at 5511 King Hill Ave.Kayne Cook, 824 N. Ninth St., burglary at 1301 Sylvanie St.Sy Miller, 201 S. Tenth St., burglary at 1301 Sylvanie St.Stephen Barry, 1015 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at 1510 Faraon St.Tristan Worley, 1203 Penn St., burglary.Paul Littrell, 821 N. Fifth St., items stolen t 910 Francis St.Jamie Lanaman, 1911 Savannah Ave., vehicle stolen at 212 E. Linn St.Kayla Williams, 1210 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.Erica Moss, 201 Texas Ave., items stolen from residence.Trenton Prather, 1439 S. 38th St., robbery at 3804 Mitchell Ave.Hannah Rose, 1021 S. 14th St., robbery at 3804 Mitchell Ave.Rose Hays, 3020 Jules St., burglary.Krista Bressman, 3020 Jules St., burglary.Mackenzie Brewer, 4607 Libby Lane, items stolen from a vehicle.Brandon Leach, Atchison, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 4607 Libby Lane.Cory Schlimme, 2301 S. Riverside Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Barbara Brendle, 117 Wilmer Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Brice Wade, Stewartsville, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 4201 N. Belt Highway.Leo Shoemaker, 614 Corby St., items stolen at 3225 N. Belt Highway.Sydney Long, 705 S. 13th St., items stolen at 601 S. 22nd St.Sondra Osborn, 6 S. Carriage Drive, items stolen from residence.Vandalism reported ept. 15 to 20Craig Barber, 2402 Cranberry Hill Circle.Aaron Blohm, 2902 N. 12th St.Tayler Nowak, 2823 Messanie St., destruction of property at 2728 Messanie St.Andrew Lotito, 1520 S. 12th St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. Road Steven Polachek Sr. Charles Boots Cook Keith Culley Sarah Johnson Brittany Phillips Mound City Wayne Schmitt Dillon Davis Brian Canterbury N. Seventh Lara Gilpin Mart Mitchell Ave. Nation City Bradley Mabary Binder Charlotte Fields Carol Myers Gene Field Road Lene Couture Devin Miller Patricia Koonce Jaden Clark Ross White Rs Electric Truck Georgia Chad Lawton Ashley Lawton Marisol Martinez Amazonia Sue Ritzinger Devin Bland Juan Gutierrez Mccroy Chandler Dennis Kovac Route Sear David Mitchell Charles Schaaf Iv Newport Beach Patee Park Baptist Church Joshua Nyaundi Bishop Leblond High School David Wegenka Janice Collado Larry Sinklear Maribel Alpizar Roberto Quintana Business Kansas Nicole Bernard Anthony Collins Stephen Barry Rental Billy Woosley N. Ninth Carole Eulinger Mckenzie Woosley William Manville Jc Penney Linette Gambaro Dillon Powell Chris Throckmorton Seneca Jason Goldesberry Allison Spratt Samuel D'andrea Distributing Daniela Tamayo Lisa Spence Shopping Center East Joyce Bonstell Mutual Insurance John Pitts Gloria Sleeth Tom Wallace Missouri American Water Dawn Pickett Maria Tatarczuk Mary Brooks Sharon Waggoner Laura Anderson Belton Samantha Hamilton Rayme Butts Alexis Mcdonald Eddie Justus Kayne Cook Robert Quint Craig Barber × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education Student arrested after threat toward Benton Local News Suicide prevention walk set for Sunday 1:11 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: September heat Education Vision Forward hones in on action plan More Local News → Local Forecast 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.