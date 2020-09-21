Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 14 to 18

  • Apple Bus Company, 1800 Alabama St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • First Lutheran Church, 302 S. 10th St.
  • Uptown Cheapskate, 3120 Karnes Road.
  • Dillards Clearance Store, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • J.R. Ellena Enterprises LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, items stolen at 2818 S. 22nd St.
  • Ground Round, 119 S. Sixth St.
  • Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Unique Creations Salon, 139 N. Belt Highway, burglary.

    • Thefts reported Sept. 15 to 18

  • Glenn Wayne Speath, 3013 Cronkite Road, robbery at 2600 Frederick Ave.
  • Larry D. Jones, no address provided, items stolen at 2605 Evergreen Lane.
  • Phyllis A. Myers, 1901 Safari Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2711 Ashland Ave.
  • Julie Frances Lechner, 2934 Monterey St., burglary.
  • Joseph M. England, 2506 S. 12th St., burglary.
  • Jenny Lynn Brewka, 2506 S. 12th St., burglary.
  • Joseph Benjamin Martinez, 3410 Renick St., items stolen from residence.
  • Sarah Lynn Stewart, 1625 S. 12th St., items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
  • Kelly Zullig, Leawood, Kansas, items stolen at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
  • Keith D. Robinson, 1722 Commercial St., items stolen at 3416 Pear St.
  • Stephen A. Feurt, no address provided, vehicle stolen at 1408 Ridenbaugh St.
  • Nancy J. Nelson, 19476 State Route K, items stolen at 2300 Northeast Parkway.
  • Jose J. Zaldivar Lozada, 6036 Gordon Ave., burglary at 904 W. Valley St.
  • Ashley Nicole Kernes, 1613 N. 36th St., burglary.
  • Arthur James Hill, 1911 Savannah Ave., items stolen at 1118 N. 12th St.
  • Nicki N. Martinez, 1318 S. 17th St., burglary at
  • 1807 Mitchell Ave.
  • Orlando Salinas, 712 Locust St., burglary.
  • Jeremy Edward Pointer, 6307 Sherman St., items stolen at 6311 Sherman St.
  • Dakota Cheyenne Dreher, Maryville, Missouri, items stolen at 509 S. Sixth St.
  • Johnny A. Johnston, PO Box 4083, St. Joseph, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2928 S. 29th St.
  • David Christopher Field, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1301 S. Belt Highway.
  • Victoria R. Orton, 1911 Savannah Ave., robbery at 1915 Savannah Ave.
  • Matthew R. Judah, 1302 N. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Austin Blane Spalding, 1410 Prospect Ave., burglary.
  • Cassy L. Elliot, 2801 S. 22nd St., burglary.
  • Kelsey Dawn Proffit, 712 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jamie Alan Farmer, no address provided, items stolen at 4021 Frderick Blvd.
  • Joan Ann Cudworth, 1914 Doniphan Ave., items stolen from residence.

    • Vandalism reported Sept. 14 to 17

  • Apple Bus Company, 1800 Alabama St.
  • Phyllis A. Myers, 1901 Safari Drive, destruction of property at 2711 Ashland Ave.
  • Mackenzie Nicole Moore, 3317 Primrose Lane, destruction of property at 2921 Monterey St.
  • Laressa Ann Nicole Dudley, 2501 Francis St., destruction of property at 1702 Messanie St.
  • Ground Round, 119 S. Sixth St.
  • Rodney Eugene Helfery, 1612 Kirschner St., destruction of property at S. Fourth and Harmon Streets.
  • Mitchell Park Plaza, 1300 S. 11th St.
  • Brandon Lester Hammond, 1402 N. 22nd St., destruction of property at 1701 Frederick Ave.
  • Shelby Lynn Bonea, 1615 S. 12th St., destruction of property at 1602 Brookside Drive.
  • Helen Davis School, 2900 Scott St.
  • Tavean G. McRelly, 3428 Messanie St., destruction of property at 2833 S. 20th St.