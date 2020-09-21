Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 14 to 18Apple Bus Company, 1800 Alabama St., items stolen from vehicle.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.First Lutheran Church, 302 S. 10th St.Uptown Cheapskate, 3120 Karnes Road.Dillards Clearance Store, 3702 Frederick Blvd.J.R. Ellena Enterprises LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, items stolen at 2818 S. 22nd St.Ground Round, 119 S. Sixth St.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.Unique Creations Salon, 139 N. Belt Highway, burglary.
Thefts reported Sept. 15 to 18Glenn Wayne Speath, 3013 Cronkite Road, robbery at 2600 Frederick Ave.Larry D. Jones, no address provided, items stolen at 2605 Evergreen Lane.Phyllis A. Myers, 1901 Safari Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2711 Ashland Ave.Julie Frances Lechner, 2934 Monterey St., burglary.Joseph M. England, 2506 S. 12th St., burglary.Jenny Lynn Brewka, 2506 S. 12th St., burglary.Joseph Benjamin Martinez, 3410 Renick St., items stolen from residence.Sarah Lynn Stewart, 1625 S. 12th St., items stolen at 3507 Pear St.Kelly Zullig, Leawood, Kansas, items stolen at 3928 Frederick Blvd.Keith D. Robinson, 1722 Commercial St., items stolen at 3416 Pear St.Stephen A. Feurt, no address provided, vehicle stolen at 1408 Ridenbaugh St.Nancy J. Nelson, 19476 State Route K, items stolen at 2300 Northeast Parkway.Jose J. Zaldivar Lozada, 6036 Gordon Ave., burglary at 904 W. Valley St.Ashley Nicole Kernes, 1613 N. 36th St., burglary.Arthur James Hill, 1911 Savannah Ave., items stolen at 1118 N. 12th St.Nicki N. Martinez, 1318 S. 17th St., burglary at 1807 Mitchell Ave.Orlando Salinas, 712 Locust St., burglary.Jeremy Edward Pointer, 6307 Sherman St., items stolen at 6311 Sherman St.Dakota Cheyenne Dreher, Maryville, Missouri, items stolen at 509 S. Sixth St.Johnny A. Johnston, PO Box 4083, St. Joseph, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2928 S. 29th St.David Christopher Field, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1301 S. Belt Highway.Victoria R. Orton, 1911 Savannah Ave., robbery at 1915 Savannah Ave.Matthew R. Judah, 1302 N. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Austin Blane Spalding, 1410 Prospect Ave., burglary.Cassy L. Elliot, 2801 S. 22nd St., burglary.Kelsey Dawn Proffit, 712 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.Jamie Alan Farmer, no address provided, items stolen at 4021 Frderick Blvd.Joan Ann Cudworth, 1914 Doniphan Ave., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Sept. 14 to 17Apple Bus Company, 1800 Alabama St.Phyllis A. Myers, 1901 Safari Drive, destruction of property at 2711 Ashland Ave.Mackenzie Nicole Moore, 3317 Primrose Lane, destruction of property at 2921 Monterey St.Laressa Ann Nicole Dudley, 2501 Francis St., destruction of property at 1702 Messanie St.Ground Round, 119 S. Sixth St.Rodney Eugene Helfery, 1612 Kirschner St., destruction of property at S. Fourth and Harmon Streets.Mitchell Park Plaza, 1300 S. 11th St.Brandon Lester Hammond, 1402 N. 22nd St., destruction of property at 1701 Frederick Ave.Shelby Lynn Bonea, 1615 S. 12th St., destruction of property at 1602 Brookside Drive.Helen Davis School, 2900 Scott St.Tavean G. McRelly, 3428 Messanie St., destruction of property at 2833 S. 20th St.