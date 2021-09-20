Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 13 to 18
St. Joseph School District, 3227 Olive St.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen from a vehicle at 302 Ohio St.
ICON Structures, Manhattan, Kansas, items stolen at 4225 Commonwealth Court.
Belt Rental, 410 S. Belt Highway.
Love’s Travel Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2922 Seneca St.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., burglary at 2202 Waterworks Road.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Freudenthal Health Care, 3105 Frederick Ave.
American Walnut, 2801 S. Second St.
City Star Gas Station, 2130 Frederick Ave.
Praxair Welding Gas and Supply, 3924 Pettis Road.
Speedy’s, 4623 N. Village Drive.
Thefts reported Sept. 13 to 19
Casey Geeting, Colorado Springs, Colorado, items stolen at 802 Green St.
Kayona Shifflett, 1022 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Ryan Tinker, 2934 Lafayette St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Jeffrey Milliken, 5511 Karrasch St., items stolen from a vehicle at 3902 Pear St.
Heather Nordin, 302 Ohio St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Desmond Davis, 2812 Olive St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Matthew Keith, 2402 Big Pine Terrace, burglary at 6113 Ingersoll Road.
Russell Hanson, Clarksdale, Missouri, burglary at 6113 Ingersoll Road.
Stephen Crockett, 2207 Vories St., vehicle stolen.
Kaylee Brinegar, 2930 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Timothy Evans, 2908 Francis St., vehicle stolen.
Lida Berry, 2801 Doniphan Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Carlos Cortez, 2922 Seneca St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Haylei Angst, 312 W. Indiana Ave., burglary.
Brandi Perry, 209 Arizona Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Chelsea Miller, 4504 Shawnee Road, burglary.
Jacob Hogan, 210 E. Vassar St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Ronnie Martin Jr., 1319 N. 11th St., items stolen at 802 N. Riverside Road.
Shirley Schilling, 2622 Felix St., items stolen at 3921 Oakland Ave.
John Beckman, 2808 Sacramento St., burglary at 2727 S. Belt Highway.
Angela Sharp, 4021 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from residence.
Robert Wetmore, 1013 S. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Amanda Dilfer, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from residence.
Mitchell King, 2719 Edmond St., vehicle stolen.
Darbara Athwal, 4708 Lakeridge Court, items stolen at 3120 Frederick Ave.
Penney Adams, Amazonia, Missouri, items stolen at 925 N. Belt Highway.
Matthew Berry, 5839 King Hill Ave., vehicle stolen at 3002 N. 18th St.
Robert Norris, 1705 Dewey Ave., burglary.
Cari Bertram, 1209 Angelique St., items stolen from a vehicle at 915 N. Woodbine Road.
Cayce Salgado, 1704 Belle St., burglary at 1806 Mitchell Ave.
Michael George, 1806 Mitchell Ave., burglary.
Jenny Hensley, 3113 Olive St., vehicle stolen at 899 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Marel Respress, Independence, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 3900 Frederick Blvd.
Kaleethya James, Kansas City, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 3027 S. Belt Highway.
Michael Johnson, 3426 Auburn Drive, burglary.
William Menard, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4503 Fredrick Blvd.
Vandalism reported Sept. 14 to 18
Gail Palmer, 1815 S. 13th St.
Jenny Steinman, 2402 Edmond St.
Jason Atkinson, 3041 Cronkite Road.
Mercy Tudey, 3515 Gene Field Road.
All City Towing, 2209 Empire Lane.
Ira Jonas, 3806 Patee St., destruction of property at 515 Middleton St.
Beverly Crockett, 7029 Marie St., destruction of property at 3300 St. Joseph Ave.
St. Joseph School District, 5802 S. 22nd St.
Miranda Merritt, 3922 Pacific St.
City of St. Joseph, 4796 Pickett Road.
Cari Bertram, 1209 Angelique St. destruction of property at 915 N. Woodbine Road.
Gary Reardon, 3908 Faraon St., destruction of property at 3906 Faraon St.
Shannel Goodwin, 2301 S. Riverside Road, destruction of property at 2625 S. Belt Highway.
Susan Deleon, Princeton, Missouri, destruction of property at 2625 S. Belt Highway.
Brooke Rickle, 5421 Cypress Ave.
