Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 25 to 31
St. Joseph School District, 2602 Edmond St., items stolen from a vehicle at 3404 Lafayette St.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Orscheln, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Red Racks Thrift Store, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 23 to 31
Brian Sherman, Stanberry, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2204 Monterey Drive.
Kayla Tracy, 1501 N. Third St., burglary.
Jenny Steinman, 2402 Edmond St., items stolen from residence.
Elizabeth Embrey, 1919 Pat Drive, items stolen from a vehicle at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Bekka Matthews, 3404 Lafayette St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Jordan Broussard, 3210 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Oscar Neal Jr., 730 N. 23rd St., burglary.
Steven Weed, 727 N. 25th St., items stolen at 3002 N. 18th St.
Kristen Montez, 3503 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Penny Etter, Conception Junction, Missouri, items stolen at 403 Virginia St.
Candi Newby, 1603 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
Stefanie Norris, 1318 N. 12th St., vehicle stolen at N. 13th and Powell streets.
Becky Jo Fischer, 102 S. 25th St., vehicle stolen.
Paige Kvale, 5109 Faraon St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Michael Johnson, 2817 N. Seventh St., vehicle stolen.
Nicole Garside, 211 W. Kansas Ave., burglary.
Brenda Smith, 1606 Kirschner St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Patricia Reiner, 625 N. 20th St., burglary.
Kenneth Reiner, 625 N. 20th St., burglary.
Kami Sutton, 2612 Patee St., items stolen from a vehicle at 4311 Commonwealth Court.
Michaela Lull, 5124 Lake Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Charles Green, 56 E. Valley St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Michaela Gould, Osborn, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 811 S. Sixth St.
Dyllon Allen, 838 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen at 1511 Jules St.
Cindy Hiltner, 1215 N. Seventh St., items stolen from residence.
Zakary McMillian, 1109 Myrtle Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Lindsey Nordin, 705 N. Fourth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Samantha Bozarth, 137 Countryside Lane, burglary.
Beverly Vendelboe, 418 N. 29th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Kelly Joe Steele, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from residence.
Panagiota Harvalis, 2209 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Allison Whittington, 4509 Stonecrest Terrace, vehicle stolen.
Joshua Dollins, 1311 S. Ninth St., items stolen from a vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Jonathan Quattlebaum, Warrensburg, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Dennis Petty, 2609 Seneca St., items stolen at 5118 Faraon St.
Richard Boose, 1619 Dewey Ave., items stolen at 627 N. 25th St.
Nicholas Hutchison, Paducah, Kentucky, items stolen at 604 N. Noyes Blvd.
Timothy Roberts Jr., 922 N. 19th St., items stolen from residence.
Nathaniel Wheat, 902 S. 23rd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Aug. 26 to 31
Seaman & Schuske Metal, 1215 S. Fourth St.
Kristina Grace, 2405 S. 10th St.
Patricia Reiner, 625 N. 20th St.
Kenneth Reiner, 625 N. 20th St.
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, destruction of property at 1025 N. 22nd St.
Andrew Montee, 49 Stoncecrest, destruction of property at 1025 N. 22nd St.
Brandon Martin, 1519 Felix St., destruction of property at 3323 St. Joseph Ave.
Robert Schimming, 1305 N. Ninth St., destruction of property at 922 N. 19th St.
Rosalie Dewar, 625 Mount Mora Road.
Dinah Ogoti, 704 Locust St.
Norma Reyes, 823 W. Hyde Park Ave.
Seth Hendricks, 1409 S. 30th St.
Casey McLaughlin, 1300 S. 11th St.
End Zone Auto Sales, 1125 Mitchell Ave.
Superior Car Wash, 2209 S. Riverside Road.
Jennifer Daly, 2721 Merriott Drive, destruction of property at 1505 N. 36th St.
