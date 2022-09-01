Thefts for Sept. 2 Sep 1, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 30Hosea Elementary School, 6401 Gordon Ave.Klein Motors, 1209 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3306 Chatham Ave.St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue, 701 Lower Lake Road.Thefts reported Aug. 29 to 30Betty Fanning, 1407 N. 11th St., items stolen from residence.Tatum Barksdale, 2024 S. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.Makayla Hedge, 418 S. 17th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.James Koontz, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1501 Village Drive.Aleasha Sharpe, 2107 Washington Ave., vehicle stolen at Washington Avenue and Filmore Street.Stephania Pinion, 516 Blake St., items stolen at 1701 Harmony Lane.Maryellen McGuire, 516 Blake St., items stolen at 1701 Harmony Lane.Rebecca Collins, 6811 Washington Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 777 Winner Circle.Amanda Hilburn, Eagleville, Missouri, items stolen at 1202 Grand Ave.Preston Bailey, 1825 Jones St., burglary.Denis O’Neal, 1404 S. 16th St., items stolen from a vehicle.Laurie Hawkins, 3127 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Emma Dwyer, 6315 Grant St., items stolen from residence.Melinda Cooper, 909 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen at 900 Ridenbaugh St.Drake Kass, 4521 Gazelle Terrace, items stolen at 3910 N. Belt Highway.Aaron O'Neal, 11100 County Road, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Kylie Ralston, 1802 Lovers Lane, items stolen from a vehicle.Kylee Hansen, 3207 Creek Stone Court, items stolen from a vehicle.Vandalism reported Aug. 29Joyce Bonstell, 1715 Washington Ave., destruction of property at 1713 Washington Ave.Rickie Clay, 1715 Washington Ave., destruction of property at 1713 Washington Ave. 