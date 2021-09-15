Thefts reported Aug. 30 to Sept. 12
Roger Phillips, 123 E. Walter Lane, items stolen at 5050 Mobile Lane.
Sheri Whetstine, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen at 1202 N. 13th St.
Vance Simpson, 2301 Goff Ave., burglary at 4012 King Hill Ave.
Christi Shaffer, 2904 Hampton Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Michael Smock, 6311 S. Third St., vehicle stolen.
Joseph Smock, 6502 S. First St., vehicle stolen at 6311 S. Third St.
Corey Bell Jr., 2901 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.
Mikka Marsh, 1327 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
Michael Campos, 2919 State St., items stolen from residence.
Roger Burkert, 1006 Prospect Ave., vehicle stolen.
Donna Brady, 3514 W. Hillview Circle, items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
Terrace Bruce, 1322 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Lindsay Huskey, 2804 Charles St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Kyle Conger, 2821 S. 23rd St., vehicle stolen.
Richard Cunningham, 3312 Jackson St., items stolen from residence.
Thomas Landrum, 415 N. Third St., burglary.
Kelly Steele, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from residence.
Michael Eivins, 1707 Jody Lane, items stolen from a vehicle.
Gwendolyn Quimby, 627 N. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Donald Meers, 5609 Ripley St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4312 Frederick Blvd.
Emmitt Southwick, 602 Francis St., items stolen at 603 N. Belt Highway.
Julianna Rodriguez, 1024 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Billy Woosley, 912 N. 24th St., items and vehicle stolen at 2924 St. Joseph Ave.
Virginia Jones, no address provided, items stolen at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Donald Lukehart Jr., 2622 Patee St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Cathy Krugh, South Port, Florida, burglary at 2718 St. Joseph Ave.
Dylan Murphy, 2329 Seneca St., burglary.
Janice Mallon, 3036 Douglas St., items stolen at 2202 Northwest Parkway.
Vandalism reported Sept. 9 to 11
Jennifer Soderlun, 1014 Henry St., destruction of property at 305 N. 10th St.
Right Choice Auto Sales, St. Louis, Missouri, destruction of property at 1901 Mitchell Ave.
Cynthia Dvorak, 319 N. 20th St.
