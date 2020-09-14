Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 3 to 10

  • Pawn Plus, 106 S. Belt Highway.
  • City of St. Joseph Parks Department, 1100 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5655 S. Fourth St.
  • Dollar General, 1325 S. Belt Highway.
  • Bucky’s Express, 4215 U.S. Highway 169.
  • U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway.
  • Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
  • L. Peters Construction, Olathe, Kansas, items stolen at 3101 Towne South Court.
  • Mcon, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen at 3101 Towne South Court.
  • Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported Aug. 14 to Sept. 10

  • Jada Nicole Minter, 1331 Safari Drive, vehicle stolen at S. 20th and Charles streets.
  • Jose A. Rodriguez, 2309 Cardinal Lane, items stolen from residence.
  • Andrew Michael Negozio, 401 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen.
  • Martir Antonio Landaverde, 2905 S. 29th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Kenneth Albert Frank Henry Robinson Sr., 1118 S. 19th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Lindsey Lee Davis, 1911 Eugene Field Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Darrien M. Boden, 3322 Mueller Lane, items stolen from residence.
  • Joetta Lane Schock, 207 Virginia St., burglary at 3105 Summit Ave.
  • Lilyvett Salmeron, 2909 S. Leonard Road, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Stephen M. Conant, 2431 Dewey St., items and vehicle stolen from residence.
  • Ryan Alexander Kaiser, Lewis and Clark Village, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4415 S. 49th St.
  • Miguel Alvarez Martinez, 4502 S. U.S. Highway 169, robbery.
  • Josepaz Lopez Dejesus, 4502 S. U.S. Highway 169, robbery.
  • Trashawnda Antionette Thompson, 3023 Lafayette St., robbery and vehicle theft.
  • Kate Elizabeth Shewman, 705 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.
  • Ethan Aaron Brown, 201 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Paul A. Raczkowski, 1918 Cook Road, burglary at 2525 Cedar St.
  • Antonia M. Embrey, 1018 S. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Lenora Lou Nowak, 6525 S. Third St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kelli Renee Adkins, 2713 S. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Ray Lee Leatherwood, 1015 Faraon St., burglary.
  • Ricky D. Miller, 6046 Meade St., items stolen from residence.
  • William Ernest Saunders II, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 806 S. 23rd St.
  • Jeremy D. Acton, 4605 Savannah Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Jay J. Riddle Jr., 2726 S. 22nd St., items stolen at 715 E. Highland Ave.
  • Ida Rose Friend, 1015 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

    • Vandalism reported Sept. 6 to 10

  • Samantha Rose Lay, 1824 Pacific St.
  • Katherine Mae Ritter, 2823 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at 907 S. 22nd St.
  • Cheryl Ann Steltenpohl, no address provided, destruction of property at 1726 Colhoun St.
  • Michael Navinskey, Atchison, Kansas, destruction of property at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
  • James Read Swofford, 613 N. 22nd St.
  • Fritz’s Auto Spa, 3818 N. Belt Highway.
  • Nathan V. Mowrer, 3118 S. 36th Place.
  • Sherry J. Hull, 3114 S. 36th Place.
  • James Robert McClain, 2412 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 2611 S. 17th St.
  • Nalyssa Lanae Bennett, 2615 S. 17th St., destruction of property at 2611 S. 17th St.
  • Christina Lynn Nance, 224 Hamburg St., destruction of property at 500 S. 12th St.
  • Jennifer V. Revolorio, 3122 S. 36th Place, destruction of property at 3010 S. 36th Place.
  • Bode Middle School, 720 N. Noyes Blvd.
  • BCA, 4702 Green Acres Road.
  • Komlan Bobby Duncan, no address provided, destruction of property at 1609 N. 36th St.
  • Pawn Plus, 106 S. Belt Highway.
  • Southside Car Wash, 6920 King Hill Ave.
  • Ashlynn Isabella Lewis, 1109 Penn St.