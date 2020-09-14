Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 3 to 10Pawn Plus, 106 S. Belt Highway.City of St. Joseph Parks Department, 1100 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5655 S. Fourth St.Dollar General, 1325 S. Belt Highway.Bucky’s Express, 4215 U.S. Highway 169.U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway.Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.L. Peters Construction, Olathe, Kansas, items stolen at 3101 Towne South Court.Mcon, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen at 3101 Towne South Court.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 14 to Sept. 10Jada Nicole Minter, 1331 Safari Drive, vehicle stolen at S. 20th and Charles streets.Jose A. Rodriguez, 2309 Cardinal Lane, items stolen from residence.Andrew Michael Negozio, 401 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen.Martir Antonio Landaverde, 2905 S. 29th St., items stolen from vehicle.Kenneth Albert Frank Henry Robinson Sr., 1118 S. 19th St., items stolen from residence.Lindsey Lee Davis, 1911 Eugene Field Ave., vehicle stolen.Darrien M. Boden, 3322 Mueller Lane, items stolen from residence.Joetta Lane Schock, 207 Virginia St., burglary at 3105 Summit Ave.Lilyvett Salmeron, 2909 S. Leonard Road, items stolen from vehicle.Stephen M. Conant, 2431 Dewey St., items and vehicle stolen from residence.Ryan Alexander Kaiser, Lewis and Clark Village, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4415 S. 49th St.Miguel Alvarez Martinez, 4502 S. U.S. Highway 169, robbery.Josepaz Lopez Dejesus, 4502 S. U.S. Highway 169, robbery.Trashawnda Antionette Thompson, 3023 Lafayette St., robbery and vehicle theft.Kate Elizabeth Shewman, 705 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.Ethan Aaron Brown, 201 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.Paul A. Raczkowski, 1918 Cook Road, burglary at 2525 Cedar St.Antonia M. Embrey, 1018 S. 18th St., items stolen from residence.Lenora Lou Nowak, 6525 S. Third St., items stolen from residence.Kelli Renee Adkins, 2713 S. 25th St., items stolen from residence.Ray Lee Leatherwood, 1015 Faraon St., burglary.Ricky D. Miller, 6046 Meade St., items stolen from residence.William Ernest Saunders II, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 806 S. 23rd St.Jeremy D. Acton, 4605 Savannah Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Jay J. Riddle Jr., 2726 S. 22nd St., items stolen at 715 E. Highland Ave.Ida Rose Friend, 1015 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Sept. 6 to 10Samantha Rose Lay, 1824 Pacific St.Katherine Mae Ritter, 2823 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at 907 S. 22nd St.Cheryl Ann Steltenpohl, no address provided, destruction of property at 1726 Colhoun St.Michael Navinskey, Atchison, Kansas, destruction of property at 5201 N. Belt Highway.James Read Swofford, 613 N. 22nd St.Fritz’s Auto Spa, 3818 N. Belt Highway.Nathan V. Mowrer, 3118 S. 36th Place.Sherry J. Hull, 3114 S. 36th Place.James Robert McClain, 2412 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 2611 S. 17th St.Nalyssa Lanae Bennett, 2615 S. 17th St., destruction of property at 2611 S. 17th St.Christina Lynn Nance, 224 Hamburg St., destruction of property at 500 S. 12th St.Jennifer V. Revolorio, 3122 S. 36th Place, destruction of property at 3010 S. 36th Place.Bode Middle School, 720 N. Noyes Blvd.BCA, 4702 Green Acres Road.Komlan Bobby Duncan, no address provided, destruction of property at 1609 N. 36th St.Pawn Plus, 106 S. Belt Highway.Southside Car Wash, 6920 King Hill Ave.Ashlynn Isabella Lewis, 1109 Penn St.