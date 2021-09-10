Thefts reported Sept. 8
Justin Enss, 3402 S. 40th Terrace, vehicle stolen.
Sarah Sommers, 1710 Fifth Ave., items and vehicle stolen.
Zakkery McDonald, 2527 Pacific St., vehicle stolen.
Tammy Blanchard, 5411 Sawyer St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Sept. 7 to 8
Trisha Gillpatrick, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, destruction of property at 146 Countryside Lane.
Dottie Douglas, 2340 Pleasant Ridge Road, destruction of property at 120 N. Seventh St.
