Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 1 to 5

  • Pawn Plus, 106 S. Belt Highway.
  • Oakwood Construction LLC, 4408 Mulberry Lane, burglary at 3240 Pear St.
  • Belt Rent-All, 410 S. Belt Highway.
  • New China Buffet, 617 N. Belt Highway.
  • Knockouts, 1213 N. Belt Highway.
  • Auto Credit Connection, 1602 Mitchell Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Grass Roots Lawn and Landscape, 1916 S. 38th St., burglary and vehicle theft.
  • Harbor Freight Tools, 2317 N. Belt Highway.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Missouri Western State University, 4525 Downs Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 4326 Stonecrest Drive.
  • Speedy’s, 2221 N. Belt Highway.
  • JK Auto Sales, 5511 Lake Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Tractor Supply Co., 3027 S. Belt Highway.
  • Croft Trailer Supply, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, items stolen at 3314 Monterey St.

    • Thefts reported Aug. 31 to Sept. 6

  • Cynthia Raye Martin, 2906 S. 36th Place, burglary.
  • Kateline M. Martin, 404 S. 15th St., burglary.
  • Danny R. Kamman, 1714 S. 20th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Cassandra Le Ann Larkin, 1006 Seventh Ave., vehicle stolen at 1925 Frederick Ave.
  • John Robert Beck, 709 N. 13th St., vehicle stolen at 1925 Frederick Ave.
  • Brandy Lynn Linder, 2402 St. Joseph St., vehicle stolen.
  • David Bruce Streiff, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 3240 Pear St.
  • Megan K. Dahlhauser, 1305 Penn St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Juan Hernandez, 907 Morgan St., items stolen from residence.
  • Daniel S. Bracken, 701 S. Seventh St., items stolen from residence.
  • Danielle Rana Kunze, 2621 S. 28th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Diana L. Clark, Maryville, Missouri, items stolen at 3118 Olive St.
  • Roger Dwight Brumley, 4613 N. Heatherwood Drive, items stolen form residence.
  • Madison Elizabeth Clark, 2310 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Dallas Wayne Watson, 2402 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4725 Easton Road.
  • Ricky Allan Kerns, 1805 Commercial St., vehicle stolen.
  • Hannah Lynn Pankau, 5121 Savannah Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Marissa Colleen Mallot, 3317 Renick St., items stolen at 1213 N. Belt Highway.
  • Brett Allyn Sagel, 501 Faraon St., items stolen at 1213 N. Belt Highway.
  • Robert B. and Diedra Marie Kerns, 3912 Mansfield Road, burglary.
  • Patrick Clayton Shannon Jr., 7024 Marie St., items stolen from vehicle at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Jacob Kinsley, 1108 S. 12th St., burglary.
  • Shyann M. Sowell, 1209 Charles St., items and vehicle stolen at 206 S. 14th St.
  • Tori Lea Linebarger, no address provided, vehicle stolen at 415 N. 10th St.
  • Billy Meyer III, 2208 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2121 S. Riverside Road.
  • Ashley Ranae Bokay, 2805 S. 20th St., burglary.
  • Nicholas Lee Simmons, 400 N. Third St., vehicle stolen at 1614 Faraon St.
  • Nicholas Lee Simmons, 400 N. Third St., items stolen at 901 N. 13th St.
  • Cody Lee Ward, 604 S. 10th St., items stolen at 1502 McArthur Drive.
  • Dawn Renee Hafley, 730 N. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.
  • Joseph Lee Belcher, 2902 N. 12th St., burglary.
  • Elizabeth Viola Carter Martin, 5620 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 818 Harmon St.
  • Rebecca Lynn Frazer, 818 Harmon St., items stolen from residence.
  • Terra Lin Ide, Agency, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 415 Jules St.
  • Roy Lee Thornton II, 5518 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Tanner Ray Young, 705 N. Ninth St., robbery at N. Seventh and Felix streets.
  • Vandalism reported Sept. 1 to 5
  • Cassandra Le Ann Larkin, 1006 Seventh Ave., destruction of property at 1925 Frederick Ave.
  • John Robert Beck, 709 N. 13th St., destruction of property at 1925 Frederick Ave.
  • Sarah R. Cook, 1302 N. 24th St.
  • Sayler Alan Osborn, 3001 Mitchell Ave.
  • Auto Credit Connection, 1601 Mitchell Ave.
  • Dylan Andrew Hart, 2522 N. 26th St., destruction of property at 1015 S. 10th St.
  • Federicia Monday Grajeda, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 1301 Village Drive.
  • Troy L. Rash, 1812 County Line Road.
  • Mosaic, 5325 Faraon St.