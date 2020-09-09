Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 1 to 5Pawn Plus, 106 S. Belt Highway.Oakwood Construction LLC, 4408 Mulberry Lane, burglary at 3240 Pear St.Belt Rent-All, 410 S. Belt Highway.New China Buffet, 617 N. Belt Highway.Knockouts, 1213 N. Belt Highway.Auto Credit Connection, 1602 Mitchell Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.Grass Roots Lawn and Landscape, 1916 S. 38th St., burglary and vehicle theft.Harbor Freight Tools, 2317 N. Belt Highway.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Missouri Western State University, 4525 Downs Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 4326 Stonecrest Drive.Speedy’s, 2221 N. Belt Highway.JK Auto Sales, 5511 Lake Ave., vehicle stolen.Tractor Supply Co., 3027 S. Belt Highway.Croft Trailer Supply, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, items stolen at 3314 Monterey St.
Thefts reported Aug. 31 to Sept. 6Cynthia Raye Martin, 2906 S. 36th Place, burglary.Kateline M. Martin, 404 S. 15th St., burglary.Danny R. Kamman, 1714 S. 20th St., items stolen from vehicle.Cassandra Le Ann Larkin, 1006 Seventh Ave., vehicle stolen at 1925 Frederick Ave.John Robert Beck, 709 N. 13th St., vehicle stolen at 1925 Frederick Ave.Brandy Lynn Linder, 2402 St. Joseph St., vehicle stolen.David Bruce Streiff, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 3240 Pear St.Megan K. Dahlhauser, 1305 Penn St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Juan Hernandez, 907 Morgan St., items stolen from residence.Daniel S. Bracken, 701 S. Seventh St., items stolen from residence.Danielle Rana Kunze, 2621 S. 28th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Diana L. Clark, Maryville, Missouri, items stolen at 3118 Olive St.Roger Dwight Brumley, 4613 N. Heatherwood Drive, items stolen form residence.Madison Elizabeth Clark, 2310 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Dallas Wayne Watson, 2402 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4725 Easton Road.Ricky Allan Kerns, 1805 Commercial St., vehicle stolen.Hannah Lynn Pankau, 5121 Savannah Road, items stolen from residence.Marissa Colleen Mallot, 3317 Renick St., items stolen at 1213 N. Belt Highway.Brett Allyn Sagel, 501 Faraon St., items stolen at 1213 N. Belt Highway.Robert B. and Diedra Marie Kerns, 3912 Mansfield Road, burglary.Patrick Clayton Shannon Jr., 7024 Marie St., items stolen from vehicle at 3022 S. Belt Highway.Jacob Kinsley, 1108 S. 12th St., burglary.Shyann M. Sowell, 1209 Charles St., items and vehicle stolen at 206 S. 14th St.Tori Lea Linebarger, no address provided, vehicle stolen at 415 N. 10th St.Billy Meyer III, 2208 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2121 S. Riverside Road.Ashley Ranae Bokay, 2805 S. 20th St., burglary.Nicholas Lee Simmons, 400 N. Third St., vehicle stolen at 1614 Faraon St.Nicholas Lee Simmons, 400 N. Third St., items stolen at 901 N. 13th St.Cody Lee Ward, 604 S. 10th St., items stolen at 1502 McArthur Drive.Dawn Renee Hafley, 730 N. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.Joseph Lee Belcher, 2902 N. 12th St., burglary.Elizabeth Viola Carter Martin, 5620 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 818 Harmon St.Rebecca Lynn Frazer, 818 Harmon St., items stolen from residence.Terra Lin Ide, Agency, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 415 Jules St.Roy Lee Thornton II, 5518 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence.Tanner Ray Young, 705 N. Ninth St., robbery at N. Seventh and Felix streets.Vandalism reported Sept. 1 to 5Cassandra Le Ann Larkin, 1006 Seventh Ave., destruction of property at 1925 Frederick Ave.John Robert Beck, 709 N. 13th St., destruction of property at 1925 Frederick Ave.Sarah R. Cook, 1302 N. 24th St.Sayler Alan Osborn, 3001 Mitchell Ave.Auto Credit Connection, 1601 Mitchell Ave.Dylan Andrew Hart, 2522 N. 26th St., destruction of property at 1015 S. 10th St.Federicia Monday Grajeda, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 1301 Village Drive.Troy L. Rash, 1812 County Line Road.Mosaic, 5325 Faraon St.