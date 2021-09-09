Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 7
Musselman & Hall Contracting, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at W. Highland Avenue and McArthur Drive.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., vehicle stolen at 100 N.W. Rosencrans Road.
Top Hand Property Services, 1713 Colhoun St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Sept. 6 to 8
William Myint, 3016 Jules St., items stolen at S. 26th and Lafayette streets.
Kelsi Fergison, 2338 S. 13th St., burglary.
Curtis Boehne, Hoyleton, Illinois, items stolen from a vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Stormy Blair, 1105 Broadway St., items stolen at 1324 Lafayette St.
Heather Church, 1909 N. Fourth St., items stolen at 1003 N. Fourth St.
Alexis Sample, 2722 Duncan St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Heather Norton, 6010 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence.
Jordan King, 525 N. 25th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Drew Huff, 6008 Savannah Road, items and vehicle parts stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Christopher Blanchard, 2730 N. Fourth St., items stolen at 6509 Sherman St.
Julia Watts, 1511 S. Eighth St., vehicle stolen at 1214 Angelique St.
Vandalism reported Sept. 6 to 7
Amber Nagle, 1703 N. 36th St.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 3700 Clark St.
Amaya Osby, 2121 S. Riverside Road, destruction of property at 826 S. 14th St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Dana Lorenz, 1417 Sacramento St.
