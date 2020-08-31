Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 21 to 27
- Penske Belt Alignment, 3636 Messanie St., vehicle stolen.
- Bucky’s, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.
- America’s Car Mart, 2504 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Harbor Freight Tools, 2317 N. Belt Highway.
- MFA, 2715 S. Sixth St.
- Enerfab, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 1200 Waterworks Road.
- Ethanol Products LLC, Wichita, Kansas, items stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
- WRDCC, 3401 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle at 719 N. 25th St.
- Oppa! Food Management Inc., Chesterfield, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2106 S. 14th St.
- McDonald’s, 3504 N. Belt Highway.
- St. Joseph Baptist Association, 4608 Mitchell Ave.
Thefts reported Aug. 14 to 28
- Nicholas David Myers, 4204 N. Hillview Circle, items stolen from vehicle at 3609 Lafayette St.
- Roy Fabian Dudley, 510 S. 20th St., vehicle stolen at 907 S. 22nd St.
- Jason Edward Phillips, 210 N. Eighth St., vehicle stolen.
- Brenda E. Morgan, 1115 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen at 401 E. Hyde Park Ave.
- Hellen L.F. Sproat, 4307 Hillview Drive, items stolen at 219 Blake St.
- Dalton Dee Hodge, 3913 S. 31st St., vehicle stolen at 1815 Duncan St.
- Pedro Sotelo-Delgado, 2234 Edmond St., items stolen from vehicle at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
- Aron Darrell Stiles, no address provided, items stolen at 1621 Cudmore Ave.
- Schyler Timothy Parker, 1802 Vernon St., vehicle stolen.
- David Clay Billingsley, 4810 Corinth Drive, items stolen from residence.
- Karen Louise Schakel, 1300 S. 11th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
- Alex Spencer Whorton, 5325 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle.
- Chelsea Elaine Conway, 3431 Melwood Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
- Nichole Bobette Grom, 3204 Arbor Lake Drive, items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
- Jordan Charles Berry, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Blake S. Thorne, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2207 Doniphan Ave
- Alysa Nichole Farmer, 2318 Felix St., items stolen from residence.
- James Michael Hardin, 1201 N. Second St., items stolen from residence.
- Brianna Murphy, 3232 Renick St., items stolen from residence.
- William Jones Jr., 3232 Renick St., items stolen from residence.
- Pamela J. and Michael Guy Long, 2502 Meadow Trail, items stolen from residence.
- Zachary Taylor Rockstead, 1218 Powell St., burglary and items stolen at 703 N. 13th St.
- Arthur Alan Rockstead, 6614 Lake Ave., burglary and items stolen at 703 N. 13th St.
- John Robert Beck, 709 N. 13th St., burglary and items stolen at 703 N. 13th St.
- Leondus V. Crawford III, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen form residence.
- Destiny D. Kindred, 633 N. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
- Raymond Louis Peden, 1319 N. 15th St., burglary
- Michael Monahan, 813 S. 17th St., burglary.
- Oscar M. Neal Jr., 730 N. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.
- Cathy Marlene Williams, Independence, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 3200 S. Belt Highway.
- Khristopher Di’Andre Hatcher, 2606 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
- Brandi J. Thurston, 2914 Monterey St., burglary.
- Tekaila Nicole Williams, 2008 Messanie St., items stolen at 2001 Messanie St.
- William Jimmy Dickens III, 409 S. 12th St., items stolen at 3025 Locust St.
- Eric Wayne Fuller, 4801 Miller Road, items stolen at 609 E. Colorado Ave.
- Bradley William Carr, 2714 Jackson St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Robert Russell Abelmann, Fargo, North Dakota, items stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
- Cody Allen Leslie, 808 S. 38th St., burglary.
- James Alan Harris, 2502 Mary St., items stolen from residence.
- Brent Nave Badgett, 719 N. 25th St., items stolen from vehicle.
- Sandra Renee Vice, 2106 S. 14th St., items stolen from vehicle.
- Dixie Lee Wright, 2715 Maurice Drive, items stolen from residence.
- Joshua Wolfgang Zaenker, 728 Vine St., items stolen from residence.
- Manuel J. Salcedo II, 816 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
- Melissa Lynn Crabb, 2710 Union St., items stolen from vehicle.
- Melissa Nicole Cowles, 1703 Jody Lane, items stolen from residence.
- Kara Nicole Violett, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3219 Monterey St.
- Gaywyn Elizabeth Moore, 5503 Cape Court, items stolen from vehicle 2750 Fairleigh Terrace.
- George Everett Griffin, 1708 S. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
- Madge C. Trauernicht, 6903 King Hill Ave., vehicle stolen at 1621 Cudmore Ave.
- Earl Fred Trauernicht Jr., 1621 Cudmore Ave., vehicle stolen.
- Marissa Lucia Depietro, 616 N. 25th St., items stolen at 1209 N. Belt Highway.
- Steven Craig Livingston, 826 S. 14th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- William R. Diamond, 16783 Private Drive 3733, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3416 Pear St.
- Skylar Nichole Swope, 1809 Pat Drive, items stolen from residence.
- Justin Reese Bradford, 2406 Duncan St., items stolen from vehicle.
- Angelique Suzette Swinney, 2929 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Aug. 22 to 27
- Tavon Terrell Steele, 1602 Brookside Drive.
- Evan Leroy Marsh, 1300 S. 11th St.
- Larry Lee Conroy, 105 Arizona Ave.
- Deann Charlee Cluck, 1015 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1214 Angelique St.
- Terra Sue Greiner, 3115 Edmond St.
- St. Joseph Visitor’s Center, 911 Frederick Ave.
- Brandi J. Thurston, 2914 Monterey St.
- Andrea Hope Hayward, 606 S. 15th St.
- Hunter’s Lawn Care, 801 S. Eighth St., destruction of property at Parker Road and Marie Street.
- Melissa Nicole Cowles, 1703 Jody Lane.
- Shaunte Gabrielle Lanham, 912 S. 16th St.
- Steven Craig Livingston, 826 S. 14th St.