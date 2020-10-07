Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 2 to 3

  • Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St.
  • Family Dollar, 809 N. 22nd St.
  • Tri Level Mobile Home Park, 2223 Tri Level Lane, burglary at 2228 Tri Level Lane.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported Oct. 2 to 3

  • Christy Marie Eagan, Wesley Chapel, Florida, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
  • Frank J. Polleck, Faucett, Missouri, items stolen at 1018 N. 23rd St.
  • Kaylie Ann Weis Angsten-Phroper, 1205 Northwood Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • Kelsey Lynne Barron, Rae, Missouri, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Roy L. Thornton Sr., 5518 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Michael Brian Lenzy, 3114 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
  • Bryan Lee Robsinson, 3126 S. 29th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Aaron R. Dudley, 4603 Iris Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Michael Eugene Wilson, 814 S. 21st St., burglary.
  • Mark Bernard Beems Jr., 406 W. Poulin St., items stolen at 1208 N. Sixth St.
  • Karen V.H. Planalp, 3518 Karnes Road, items stolen from residence.

Vandalism reported Oct. 3 to 4

  • Gilbert E. Kirby Jr., 510 S. 20th St.
  • Alexis Dawn Bremer, 1300 S. 11th St.
  • Mark Bernard Beems Jr., 406 W. Poulin St., destruction of property at 1208 N. Sixth St.
  • Arthur Lee Hampton Jr., 1026 N. 22nd St.