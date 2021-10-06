Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 23 to Oct. 5
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
St. Joseph School District, 2602 Edmond St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Evergy, 613 Atchison St., items stolen at 801 N. Woodbine Road.
B&L Electric, 2407 Garfield Ave., items stolen at 801 N. Woodbine Road.
DSG Transportation, 5808 Corporate Drive, items stolen at 4204 N. Belt Highway.
Vallen, 5802 Corporate Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Davis Auto Works, 1925 St. Joseph Ave., burglary and vehicle theft.
Orscheln Farm & Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Taco John’s, 3702 Frederick Blvd., items stolen at 2205 N. Belt Highway.
Colony House Furniture, 1805 N. Riverside Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
U.S. Geological Survey, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, items stolen at S. Fourth and Sacramento streets.
Thefts reported Sept. 27 to Oct. 5
Kaitlyn Martin, 1717 Savannah Ave., vehicle stolen.
David Fanning Jr., 2605 S. 11th St., items stolen at 1317 N. 12th St.
Shaylynn Powell, 1512 Olive St., burglary.
Ronald Harris, 6737 Mack St., robbery at 6304 King Hill Ave.
Robert Waller, 2611 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Marilyn Winger, 1218 Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Melissa Eads, 1331 S. 17th St., burglary.
Brandon Brush, DeKalb, Missouri, burglary at 803 S. 13th St.
James McGlothlin, 5319 Swift Ave., items stolen from residence.
Christopher O’Neal, 1019 Corby St., items stolen at 6054 King Hill Ave.
Connor Tom, 3325 Locust St., vehicle stolen at 2101 Jules St.
Mark Sowell, 3226 Seneca St., vehicle stolen.
Julie Calhoon, 1509 N. Eighth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Madolyn Perman, 2328 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Raylynn Guess, 2622 Francis St., items stolen from a vehicle at 3027 S. Belt Highway.
Samuel Pettit, 12 N. Carriage Drive, items stolen from a vehicle at 3107 N. Belt Highway.
Brooke Barron, 2401 Bittersweet Lane, items stolen from residence.
Courtney Grant, 2017 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Victor Tatum, 207 W. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen at 5348 Lake Ave.
Lisa Brown, 1711 Parkview Ave., items stolen at 3416 Pear St.
Robert Stanton, 3021 Parkway A, burglary.
Virgil Stanton, 3021 Parkway A, burglary.
Terry Richey, 137 Countryside Lane, burglary.
Timothy Bowers, 3808 Patee St., burglary and vehicle theft.
Dakota Rigby, 3505 S.W. Christie Lane, items stolen at 3508 N. Belt Highway.
Helen Price, 1518 N. 42nd Terrace, burglary and vehicle theft.
Juan Umanzor, Mulberry, Florida, items stolen from a vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.
Tyler Rullman, 6009 N. 23rd St., vehicle stolen at 4601 S. Leonard Road.
Bobby Perry, 1823 Clay St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Kimberly Young-Wilson, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 806 N. Belt Highway.
Sarah Cook, 304 N. Eighth St., items stolen at 402 S. 22nd St.
Amy Callahan, 3018 N. 10th St., items stolen at 2900 Townesouth Court.
Sara Baden, Daviess, Indiana, items stolen at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Cameron Chauvin, Chazy, New York, items stolen from a vehicle at 3605 N. Village Drive.
Megan Rice, 3127 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 1500 Edmond St.
Loi Kim Le, 2310 Union St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Darren Mace Sr., 203 S. Fifth St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Kaeli Goldizen, 2916 N. 10th St., burglary.
McAllister Vaughn, Lawton, Oklahoma, vehicle stolen at 1209 S. 22nd St.
Jordan White, 4013 Terrace Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Vandalism reported Sept. 24 to Oct. 4
St. Joseph School District, 2602 Edmond St.
Brent Davis, 6824 Washington St.
Leslie Jarvis, 428 Haeberle St.
Freedom Real Estate Consulting, destruction of property at 306 Alabama St.
Bobby Perry, 1823 Clay St.
Gabrealle Eldredge, 5207 Junior Drive, destruction of property at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Skylar Estes, 720 N. 20th St.
Monica Stewart, 2915 Sylvanie St.
Candy Zambrano, 1220 Andrew St., destruction of property at 6532 Washington St.
Brooke Rogers, 1102 N. Ninth St.
Molly Roe, Clarksdale, Missouri, destruction of property at 210 N. Belt Highway.
Gary Jones Jr., Agency, Missouri, destruction of property at 3414 S. 22nd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.