Thefts reported by businesses Sept.
28 to Oct. 1
- Lehr Construction, 2115 Frederick Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
- Orscheln Farm and Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.
- Pivotal Point Thrift Store, 4825 Frederick Blvd.
- Enterprise, 2318 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
- One Step Ahead Early Learning, 3712 Pacific St.
- Evergy, 613 Atchison St., items stolen from vehicle at N. 19th and Clay streets.
- CVS Pharmacy, 930 N. Belt Highway.
- Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
- Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
- Speedy’s, 1704 Mitchell Ave.
- R.D. Eagle Transports, Hiawatha, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 100 N. Fourth St.
Thefts reported Sept. 29 to Oct. 1
- Allison Inez Stiles, 1617 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
- Emma C. Justice, 1502 N. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
- Rachel Jean Masoner, 1205 Angelique St., vehicle stolen at 1017 Lincoln St.
- Ethan Moe, Topeka, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 715 N. Belt Highway.
- Amir Zaheer, 2807 Pembroke Lane, robbery at 1601 Frederick Ave.
- Rachelle Leeann Kepner, 431 Lee St., items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
- Ryan Wayne Haywood, 1080 N. Noyes Blvd., items stolen at 2720 Mary St.
- Micah Austin, 1615 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen.
- Charlotte Chennia Lady, 2610 S. 27th Terrace, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Andrew Warren Reynolds, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at N. 19th and Clay streets.
- Vickie Lynn Weyer, 1317 N. 15th St., items stolen from residence.
- Lacee Marie Murphy, 630 Corby St., robbery.
- Robert J. Stuck, 3305 Pacific St., burglary and items stolen from residence.
- Demore Del Turner, 213 E. Colorado Ave., items stolen at 3416 Pear St.
- Briana Nichole Nagle, 2220 S. 15th St., items stolen at 2225 S. 15th St.
- Franklin Douglas Hatheway, 718 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
- Thomas S. Schwarz, 1508 Felix St., vehicle stolen.
- Brandy Renee Blake, Diamond, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 5103 N. Belt Highway.
- Randy Dewayne Curtis, 1522 S. 25th St., items stolen at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Vandalism reported Sept. 30 to Oct. 2
- Ryan Wayne Haywood, 1080 N. Noyes Blvd., destruction of property at 2720 Mary St.
- Monty Kenneth Leinen, 2025 S. 13th St.
- Wis International, Overland Park, Kansas, destruction of property at 3901 N. Belt Highway.
- Aaron C. Blohm, 409 S. 20th St.
- Oak Ridge Apartments, 1205 Angelique St.