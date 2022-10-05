Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 29 to Oct. 4
Harbor Freight, 2317 N. Belt Highway.
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
Ministerios Yo Soy La Puerta, 1901 Parkview Ave., burglary.
Bobcat of St. Joe, 3408 S. Belt Highway.
Git N Split, 2615 St. Joseph Ave.
Current Church, 2921 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Sept. 26 to Oct. 4
Destiny Edwards, 2901 Frederick Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Daniel Beloate, Dekalb, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1806 Mitchell Ave.
Michael Moore, 805 S. 15th St., vehicle stolen.
Bret Johnson II, Cameron, Missouri, robbery at S. 15th and Patee streets.
Johnathan Miller, 1713 Green Valley Road, burglary.
David Bertram, 1827 Clay St., vehicle stolen.
Jeffrey Misner, 120 Illinois Ave., items stolen at 4101 Frederick Blvd.
Michael Folberth, Steinhatchee, Florida, items stolen from a vehicle at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Eric Phillippe, Cosby, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 2901 S. 22nd St.
Jeffrey Rau, 5622 S. Ninth St., items stolen at 5624 S. Ninth St.
Kerre Knight-Jones, 3004 N. 18th St., vehicle stolen at 312 N. Noyes Blvd.
Leonel Sanchez, 1502 S. 11th St.
David Duckworth, 4104 Marlin Lane, burglary at 1114 Olive St.
Kurt Fuehrer, 3403 Easy St.
Larry Sinklear, 2301 Charles St.
Janet Dick, items stolen from a vehicle at 4312 Frederick Blvd.
Alanta Woods, 6230 Carnegie St.
Megan Tolson, 6112 Carnegie St.
Evian Perez, 6230 Sherman St., items stolen at 2120 Mitchell Ave.
Cody Wood, 1508 Jules St.
Tiffany Combs, 2711 Penn St., items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
Danita Shewmaker, 831 Trevillian Drive, items stolen at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Matthew Hayward, 2001 Mulberry St.
Gideon Potter, 1141 Atchison St., items stolen at 2332 S. 22nd St.
Jeffrey Bolin, Country Club, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Melinda Johnson, 5813 S. Tenth St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Rachelle Holt, Country Club, Missouri, items stolen at 2200 Northwest Parkway.
Eric Hull, 2419 N. Seventh St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Stacy Barreira, 3316 Duncan St., items stolen at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Kyle McConnaughey, Troy, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Robert Pollard, 3602 Pickett Ave.
Keith Massey, 616 Lincoln St., items stolen at 3602 Pickett Ave.
Vandalism reported Sept. 29 to Oct. 3
Destiny Edwards, 2901 Frederick Ave.
Michael Folberth, Steinhatchee, Florida, destruction of property at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Janet Dick, destruction of property at 4312 Frederick Blvd.
Rachelle Holt, Country Club, Missouri, destruction of property at 2200 Northwest Parkway.
Jeffrey Rau, 5622 S. Ninth St., destruction of property at 5624 S. Ninth St.
Larry Stewart, 807 E. Hyde Park Ave., destruction of property at 210 N. Fourth St.
Alexander Heintz, 216 E. Linn St.
Marie Brelsford, 6615 Mack St.
Cory Velvick, 2901 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 2018 S. Belt Highway.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 3004 Messanie St.
Terrie Frederick, 3440 Penn St., destruction of property at 2010 N. Second St.
Mohammad Swati, 4406 Greystone Drive, destruction of property at 2018 S. Belt Highway.
