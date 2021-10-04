Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 23 to Oct. 2
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
St. Joseph School District, 2602 Edmond St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Evergy, 613 Atchison St., items stolen at 801 N. Woodbine Road.
B&L Electric, 2407 Garfield Ave., items stolen at 801 N. Woodbine Road.
Thefts reported Sept. 29 to Oct. 1
Kaitlyn Martin, 1717 Savannah Ave., vehicle stolen.
David Fanning Jr., 2605 S. 11th St., items stolen at 1317 N. 12th St.
Shaylynn Powell, 1512 Olive St., burglary.
Ronald Harris, 6737 Mack St., robbery at 6304 King Hill Ave.
Robert Waller, 2611 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Marilyn Winger, 1218 Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Melissa Eads, 1331 S. 17th St., burglary.
Brandon Brush, Dekalb, Missouri, burglary at 803 S. 13th St.
James McGlothlin, 5319 Swift Ave., items stolen from residence.
Christopher O’Neal, 1019 Corby St., items stolen at 6054 King Hill Ave.
Connor Tom, 3325 Locust St., vehicle stolen at 2101 Jules St.
Mark Sowell, 3226 Seneca St., vehicle stolen.
Julie Calhoon, 1509 N. Eighth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Sept. 24 to Oct. 1
St. Joseph School District, 2602 Edmond St.
Brent Davis, 6824 Washington St.
Leslie Jarvis, 428 Haeberle St.
Freedom Real Estate Consulting, destruction of property at 306 Alabama St.
