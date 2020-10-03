Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 28 to 29
- Palm Beach Tan, 1815 N. Belt Highway.
- Speedy’s, 1704 Mitchell Ave.
- Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
- Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
- Evergy, 613 Atchison St., items stolen at 2025 S. 13th St.
Thefts reported Sept. 23 to 29
- Andrew Leroy Smith, 2010 Village Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
- Tyria Marie Green, 410 S. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
- Josh David Wallace, 6423 Carnegie St., items stolen from vehicle at 2201 S. Eighth St.
- Phyllis L. Phelps, 820 N. Noyes Blvd., burglary.
- Kera L. Wilson, 1342 Buchanan Ave., vehicle stolen.
- James C. Bell Jr., 2816 County Line Road, burglary.
- Sherri Victoria Jackson, Stewartsville, Missouri, items stolen at 201 N. Belt Highway.
- Isabel Lima, no address provided, items stolen at S. Tenth St. and Mitchell Ave.
- Meghan Jo Kunzler, 3403 Duncan St., items stolen from vehicle.
- Taylor Lavere and Lorena Ruth Grove, 2526 S. 17th St., items stolen from vehicle.
- Teresa E. Atkinson, 3125 Felix St., items stolen at 1511 St. Joseph Ave.
- Harold L. Jacobs Jr., 2829 Penn St., items stolen from residence.
- Karlie Genevieve Dimmel, 2521 Francis St., items stolen at 5026 Faraon St.
- Robert Thomas Van Steenkiste, Worth, Missouri, items stolen at 1717 N. Belt Highway.
- Bennie Cornelius Hupp, 1022 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
- Oscar Gabriel Castro-Medina, 1401 N. Eighth St., vehicle stolen at 2906 Sacramento St.
Vandalism reported Sept. 28
- Brittany Village Apartments, 1601 N. 36th St., destruction of property at 1803 N. 36th St.
- Amy Lee Stocking, 1401 Felix St.
- Willis Jackson Hartman III, 844 S. 19th St.