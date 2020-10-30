Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 23 to 26

  • St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 2812 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Firestone Complete Auto Care, 3805 Frederick Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Orscheln Farm and Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.
  • Brothers Market, 1004 Fifth Ave.
  • Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St.
  • Quick Stop, 6054 King Hill Ave.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • IHOP, 3804 N. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported Oct. 22 to 26

  • Jordan T. Steele, 3804 Churchill Court, items stolen from vehicle at 600 S. Riverside Road.
  • Stephen Michael Woolard, 707 N. 10th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Peter C. Britton, 2010 Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Lisa Michelle Edmondson, 2219 S. 15th St., items stolen at 1907 Jackson St.
  • Andrew Michael Negozio, 401 S. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Nathan Duane Stanton, Bolckow, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1012 N. Sixth St.
  • Kristina Ann Otto, 2901 Frederick Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Matthew James Reagan, 1909 S. 12th St., vehicle stolen.
  • Darcy Renee Brown, 2811 S. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Andrew Garrison, 1914 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jonathan Todd Arnold, 2203 Monterey St., items stolen from residence.
  • Michael Joseph Schmidt, Savannah, Missouri, burglary and vehicle theft at 1807 N. 13th St.
  • Lene Lillian Couture, 3209 Creek Stone Court, items stolen at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Kennedy Rose Ellis, 3209 Creek Stone Court, items stolen at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Derek S. Frakes, 299 W. Iowa St., items and vehicle stolen at Corby and N. 10th streets.
  • Christopher M. Young, 2301 S. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
  • Cody L. Wood, Agency, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2335 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Heath E. Bell, 3103 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.

    • Vandalism reported Oct. 21 to 27

  • Charles E. Curtis, 1204 Elizabeth St.
  • Alexander B. Trump, 608 N. 10th St., destruction of property at S. 13th and Edmond streets.
  • Donna Michele Ramsel, 1910 S. 18th St.
  • Cody L. Wood, Agency, Missouri, destruction of property at 2335 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Cora L. Bullock-Opuiyo, 2324 Ashland Ave.
  • Jeffrey Scott Epps, 820 Powell St.
  • Ryan Dean Ball, 1216 Boyd St., destruction of property at 820 Powell St.
  • Uhaul, 903 N. 36th St.
  • Kyla Marie Mace, 1320 Ridenbaugh St.
  • Kristina Ann Otto, 2901 Frederick Ave.
  • Mckenzie K. Meyer, 2833 S. 20th St., destruction of property at S. Ninth and Mary streets.
  • Heritage Park, 2202 Waterworks Road.