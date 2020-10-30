Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 23 to 26St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 2812 St. Joseph Ave.Firestone Complete Auto Care, 3805 Frederick Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Orscheln Farm and Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.Brothers Market, 1004 Fifth Ave.Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St.Quick Stop, 6054 King Hill Ave.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.IHOP, 3804 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Oct. 22 to 26Jordan T. Steele, 3804 Churchill Court, items stolen from vehicle at 600 S. Riverside Road.Stephen Michael Woolard, 707 N. 10th St., items stolen from vehicle.Peter C. Britton, 2010 Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Lisa Michelle Edmondson, 2219 S. 15th St., items stolen at 1907 Jackson St.Andrew Michael Negozio, 401 S. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle.Nathan Duane Stanton, Bolckow, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1012 N. Sixth St.Kristina Ann Otto, 2901 Frederick Ave., items stolen from vehicle.Matthew James Reagan, 1909 S. 12th St., vehicle stolen.Darcy Renee Brown, 2811 S. 36th St., items stolen from residence.Andrew Garrison, 1914 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.Jonathan Todd Arnold, 2203 Monterey St., items stolen from residence.Michael Joseph Schmidt, Savannah, Missouri, burglary and vehicle theft at 1807 N. 13th St.Lene Lillian Couture, 3209 Creek Stone Court, items stolen at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.Kennedy Rose Ellis, 3209 Creek Stone Court, items stolen at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.Derek S. Frakes, 299 W. Iowa St., items and vehicle stolen at Corby and N. 10th streets.Christopher M. Young, 2301 S. 10th St., vehicle stolen.Cody L. Wood, Agency, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2335 St. Joseph Ave.Heath E. Bell, 3103 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Oct. 21 to 27Charles E. Curtis, 1204 Elizabeth St.Alexander B. Trump, 608 N. 10th St., destruction of property at S. 13th and Edmond streets.Donna Michele Ramsel, 1910 S. 18th St.Cody L. Wood, Agency, Missouri, destruction of property at 2335 St. Joseph Ave.Cora L. Bullock-Opuiyo, 2324 Ashland Ave.Jeffrey Scott Epps, 820 Powell St.Ryan Dean Ball, 1216 Boyd St., destruction of property at 820 Powell St.Uhaul, 903 N. 36th St.Kyla Marie Mace, 1320 Ridenbaugh St.Kristina Ann Otto, 2901 Frederick Ave.Mckenzie K. Meyer, 2833 S. 20th St., destruction of property at S. Ninth and Mary streets.Heritage Park, 2202 Waterworks Road.