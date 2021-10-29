Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 27
Kristen’s Coin and Jewelry, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported Oct. 27 to 28
Philip Canchola, 4401 W. Stonebridge Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Amanda Hinton, 824 W. Valley St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2802 Renick St.
Jason Lindeen, 2902 N. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2615 St. Joseph Ave.
Diana Poland, 1014 Henry St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Vandalism reported Oct. 27
Bill Seward, 2108 S. 16th St.
