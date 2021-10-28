Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 25 to 27
Anderson Kia, 806 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Fairview Golf Course, 2402 S. 36th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Lawhon Construction, 519 Main St., items stolen at 2707 Meadow Ridge Drive.
Thefts reported Oct. 22 to 27
Megan Tolson, 6112 Carnegie St., robbery at Grant and Kentucky streets.
Zechariah Perkins, 43 Northridge Drive, items stolen from residence.
Rowan Graham, 3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Debra Birks, Manilla, Iowa, items stolen at 3901 N. Belt Highway.
Robert Arnold, 1202 E. Highland Ave., vehicle stolen at N. 10th and Lincoln streets.
Todd Leonard, Knob Noster, Missouri, items stolen at 2602 N. Belt Highway.
Barbara Delgado, 1205 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Caridad Delgado, 1205 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Oct. 26
Mitchell Park Plaza, 1300 S. 11th St.
