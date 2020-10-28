Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 19 to 24
- St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 515 N. 22nd St.
- Mitchell Park Plaza, 1300 S. 11th St.
- Orscheln Farm and Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.
- Dollar General, 3323 St. Joseph Ave.
- Grass Roots Lawn and Landscape,
- 1916 S. 38th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Dick’s Bait and Tackle, 2824 S. Belt Highway, burglary.
- Champs Sports, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
- Dollar General, 3302 St. Joseph Ave.
- Dream Weaver Graphics, 3622 Renick St., burglary.
- Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
- Culver Petroleum Inc., 5430 Frederick Blvd.
- Uhaul, 4506 S. U.S. Highway 169.
- Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
- Deere Park Grace Methodist, 2522 S. Leonard Road.
- McCarthy Baptist Church, 2710 S. Belt Highway, burglary.
- Duvall Lawn Care, 17620 State Highway D, items stolen from vehicle at 2829 Mitchell Ave.
- Landwehr, St. Cloud, Minnesota, items stolen at 1610 S. Fourth St.
Thefts reported Oct. 19 to 25
- Sandoval Merlin G. Linarez, 2527 S. 13th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Brian Scott Pulec, no address provided, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1205 Angelique St.
- Savannah Ray Sheyenne Torres, 713 Pendleton St., vehicle stolen at 2902 N. 12th St.
- Zoey Marie Goodwin, 5010 Valley Lane, vehicle stolen.
- Rhonda Rae Lafave, 2302 Chambers Ave., items stolen from residence.
- Johnell D. Morris, Cameron, Missouri, burglary at 1211 Penn St.
- Daniel Evan Steidel, 2605 Mary St., items stolen from residence.
- Todd Lee Peters, 170 E. Walter Lane, vehicle stolen.
- Amber Nicole Sullivan, Amity, Missouri, items stolen at 813 S. Belt Highway.
- Jason L. Wilson, Stewartsville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
- Sara Jane Donaldson, 3501 S. 11th St., items stolen form residence.
- Brendan Michael Moutray, Gardner, Kansas, items stolen at 4623 N. Village Drive.
- Carrie Colley, 5526 S. Third St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
- Richard Joseph Dawson, Cameron, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 4021 Frederick Ave.
- Darla K. Diggs, 4501 Rock Springs Road, items stolen from residence.
- Kristen R. Hovey, 3855 Frederick Blvd., items stolen.
- David Wallace, 2319 N. 18th St., burglary.
- Haylie Raquel Brown, Agency, Missouri, items and vehicle stolen at 3015 Burnside Ave.
- Darla B. Wertin, 202 Michigan Ave., vehicle stolen.
- Joshalin Joseph Sill Sr., 3002 S. 19th St., items stolen at 1101 S. 18th St.
- Joshua James Jene Elliott, 625 N. 24th St., items stolen from vehicle at 5416 Beechwood Blvd.
- Sara Jean Vaughn, Faucett, Missouri, items stolen at 809 N. 22nd St.
- Tanda Marie Cunningham, 3305 N. Fifth St., burglary at 3029 N. Third St.
- Tyler Eugene and Alicia Mozee, 19939 Walden Oaks St., vehicle stolen at 2607 Frederick Ave.
- Paul Michael Campbell, 1602 Brookside Drive, vehicle stolen.
- Jarrett A. Depriest, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1835 Clay St.
- Clinton Joseph Kelly III, 114 Park Lane, items stolen from residence.
- Sharon E. Fonville, 210 N. Fourth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Danny R. Ellis, 705 Blake St., items stolen at 2522 S. Leonard Road.
- Danielle Fae Vansickle, 2830 S. 24th St., items and vehicle stolen at 3215 S. 22nd St.
- Branda Franzen Hoover, 4004 River Road, vehicle stolen.
- Tyler C. Barnes, 802 W. Valley St., vehicle stolen.
- Keith Alvin Massey, 616 Lincoln St., vehicle stolen at 1217 N. Second St.
- Nancy Jo Jones, 1807 N. 13th St., burglary and vehicle theft at residence.
- Lexus Renee Cox, 518 S. 16th St., burglary and vehicle theft at 1807 N. 13th St.
- Jenny Vanessa Steinman, 2402 Edmond St., items stolen from residence.
- Tyshawn T. Bryant , Makato, Minnesota, items stolen at N. Third Street and Savannah Avenue.
- James J. Weaver, Maysville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1115 N. Belt Highway.
- Brittany L. Nesbitt, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen at 320 Edmond St.
- James Ryan Wiedmaier, 1225 Douglas St., burglary.
Vandalism reported Oct. 19 to 21
- Laray Leon Dwayne Thompson, 3511 St. Joseph Ave.
- Melinda Sue Robinson, 3511 St. Joseph Ave.
- Darla J. Diggs, 4501 Rock Springs Road.
- Ernest G. Grimes, 5615 S. Ninth St., destruction of property at 2519 Garfield Ave.
- Deer Park Grace Methodist, 2522 S. Leonard Road.
- Danny R. Ellis, 705 Blake St., destruction of property at 2522 S. Leonard Road.
- Jeffrey Scott Guinn, 6307 Grant St.
- McCarthy Baptist Church, 2710 S. Belt Highway.
- Chafen Body Works, 3709 Pickett Road.
- Alexander B. Trump, 608 N. 10th St., destruction of property at S. 13th and Edmond streets.
- Abd A. Hamid, 220 W. Valley St.
- James Ryan Wiedmaier, 1225 Douglas St.