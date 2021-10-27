Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 8 to 25
Lovejoy Home Sales, 5310 E. Highway 36, burglary at 2507 S. Belt Highway.
South Belt Liquor & Smoke, 1414 South Belt Highway.
Sweet Fun Concessions, Queen City, Missouri, items stolen at 1100 S. Ninth St.
First Fleet Inc., 3420 S. Leonard Road, items stolen from a vehicle.
Spectrum Paint, 139 N. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Lowe’s, 3901 N. Belt Highway.
Paradise Smoke, 1201 Garfield Ave., burglary.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 5500 Providence Hill Drive.
Midwest Construction, 2921 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 614 S. 18th St.
Speedy’s, 2420 Frederick Ave.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
Klein Motors, 1209 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Thefts reported Oct. 1 to 26
Jesse Ramirez, Spring Hill, Texas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Gay Neff, 5512 Candleberry Drive, items stolen at 201 N. Belt Highway.
Deb Hontz, 6010 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence.
Cathalean Wykert-Coats, Union Star, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Melissa Stewart, 2606 Sacramento St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Cody Grove, 1729 Commercial St., vehicle stolen.
Kayla Whitmore, 1905 Main St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Adam Green, 2820 S. 17th St., items and vehicle stolen.
Shawn Hoard, 814 Evaline St., items stolen from residence.
Ethan Gwinn, 3207 S.W. Janston Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 5416 Beechwood Blvd.
Ronald Lee Jr., 1610 Savannah Ave., items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Chelsey Nichols, 804 Mason Ave., burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Quentin Nielson, 2301 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from a vehicle.
Donna Miner, 2929 Lafayette St., items stolen at 1002 Francis St.
Louis Loughridge, 518 E. Missouri Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Chad Foreman, Cameron, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2121 S. Riverside Road.
Cheryl Whicker, 2902 Newport Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 2200 Northeast Parkway.
Megan Tolson, 6112 Carnegie St., robbery at Grant and Kentucky streets.
Sandra Clark, 732 N. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.
Larue Bell, 2905 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.
Jeremy Cummins, Bolivar, Missouri, items stolen at 4779 Tuscany Road.
Daniel Jordan, 210 N. Eighth St., burglary.
Ashlan Brown, 2716 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
Gail Mathis, 4207 N. Hillview Circle, items stolen at 2716 S. 20th St.
Shyan McPike, 3210 Hampton Road, items stolen from a vehicle.
Marvin Proctor, 108 N. 18th St., items stolen at 1208 N. 18th St.
John Balsamo III, 2612 Huntoon Road, burglary.
Justin Early, 111 S. 28th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Matthew Herring, 1510 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Tommy Hill, 711 Concord Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Wallace Davis, 932 E. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Patricia Griffith, 5508 Pickett Road, vehicle stolen.
Truman Marek, 208 Fulkerson St., items stolen at 1704 Center St.
Michael Cantrell, 3643 Gene Field Road, burglary at 405 N. Woodbine.
Trey Parton, 1520 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
Bradley Palmer, 302 N. Third St., burglary.
Phyllis Lee Sullivan, 17795 State Route K, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Ryann Summerford, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Gordon Slater, 2106 Lover’s Lane, items stolen at 3524 St. Joseph Ave.
Summer Berryman, 2825 Penn St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1704 Mitchell Ave.
Aubrey Davidson, 1015 Fifth Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jessica Gould, 2939 Easton Road, items stolen from residence.
Rick Bolton, 2410 Meadow Ridge Drive, burglary at 5206 King Hill Ave.
Steven Pruitt, 912 Woodson St., vehicle stolen at S. 26th and Sacramento streets.
Timothy Ward, 1229 N. Seventh St., burglary and vehicle stolen.
Joseph Thiel, 3305 Faraon St., burglary at 312 N. Noyes Blvd.
Samantha Rogers, 3204 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
Patrice Ginn, 2601 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
Mackensie Murphy, 3907 Bucher Drive, items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Oct. 19 to 25
Nicki Martinez, 1205 S. 23rd St., destruction of property at 400 Jules St.
Northwest Health Services, 503 S. Sixth St.
Tammy Courter, 1108 S. 12th St.
Tom Lawson, 11999 County Road 363, destruction of property at 3322 S. 22nd St.
Mark Canchola, 2432 Patee St.
Truman Marek, 208 Fulkerson St., destruction of property at 1704 Center St.
Gothic Revival Properties, 105 N. 15th St., destruction of property at 108 N. 16th St.
