Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 15 to 19

Tann Corporation, Kaukauna, Wisconsin, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.

Advanced Plumbing and Heating, 1224 S. Ninth St., items stolen from vehicle at 3805 N. 29th St.

Ashland Cemetery, 2324 Ashland Ave., burglary.

Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Brother’s Market, 1005 Fifth Ave.

Huey’s Auto Sales, 3609 Angelique St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2314 S. 15th St.

St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 1424 N. 10th St.

Journey Baptist Church, 5708 King Hill Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Family Dollar, 809 N. 22nd St.

Thefts reported Oct. 14 to 19

Christopher Quincy Stillman, 1625 Frankie Lane, items stolen at 2110 Messanie St.

Merrill L. Ehlert, S.E. Eagle Ridge Drive, items stolen at Pickett Road and S. 36th St.

Michael Dean Durham, 315 Alabama St., items stolen from residence.

Whitney Alese Baker, 4304 N. Hillview Circle, items stolen from residence.

Kristen Marie Smith, 2903 Gene Field Road, burglary.

Jeri Redmond, 209 Massachusetts St., items stolen at 209 Harvard St.

Cleta Ann Lee, 1711 Beattie St., items stolen from residence.

David Phillip Foster, 1907 Sun Valley Road, items stolen from vehicle at 2400 Frederick Ave.

Angela M. Mejia, 3407 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen at U.S. Highway 36 and S. 10th St.

Benjamin N. Butler, 2216 Edmond St., items stolen from residence.

Joseph D. Schildtknecht, Chanute, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 3140 Edmond St.

Corey Adam Martin, 2611 S. 27th Terrace, vehicle stolen at 1502 McArthur Drive.

Stephen Ray Smith, 3121 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.

Ross A. Polka, Mosinee, Wisconsin, items stolen from vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.

Rowan Malak George, 1022 N. Ninth St., vehicle stolen at 412 E. Highland St.

Amaryilis D. Horning, 3237 Renick St., burglary.

Megan J. Mooney, 4606 Zebra Lane, burglary and vehicle theft at residence.

Ryan Eugene Green, 1709 Francis St., burglary.

Samantha Renee Green, Burlington Junction, Missouri, burglary at 1709 Francis St.

Gail S. Perry, 22720 Lafayette St., items stolen at 2702 Patee St.

Breanna Rollett, 1102 S. 22nd St., burglary.

James Lee Caryl, 2101 Mulberry St.

Patrick Harrison III, Shelbyville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2625 Frederick Blvd.

Melony Nicole Martinez, Amazonia, Missouri, items stolen at 1417 N. Belt Highway.

Timothy Lee Alexander, 809 N. 25th St., vehicle stolen at 2719 Mitchell Ave.

David A. Maguire, 517 Greenbriar Terrace, items stolen at 1720 Ashland Ave.

Shannon Lynn Hutcherson, 1002 W. Cliff St., items stolen from residence.

James W. Oshel Jr., 5417 S. 16th Terrace, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 913 S. 23rd St.

Trinity Lynn Strickland, 2502 S. 15th St., items stolen from vehicle at 1601 Commerce Ave.

Terry R. Larkin, 2734 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.

Dennis Daniel Abrams, 137 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Alexander Rabassa, 721 S. 17th St., vehicle stolen.

Elden R. Pickinpaugh, 2010 S. 28th St., items and vehicle stolen from residence.

James Miller, 2918 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.

Vandalism reported Oct. 15 to 19

Lindsey Danielle Nordin, 705 N. Fourth St., destruction of property at Kemper and Mulberry streets.

Cassie Raechelle Jorden, 918 S. 18th St.

Roger Dean Griggs, 1217 Corby St.

Brian Scott Gibson, 502 E. Colorado Ave.

Trinity Lynn Strickland, 2502 S. 15th St., destruction of property at 1601 Commerce Ave.