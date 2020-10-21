Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 16 to 17
Ashland Cemetery, 2324 Ashland Ave., burglary.
Huey’s Auto Sales, 3609 Angelique St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2314 S. 15th St.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 1424 N. 10th St.
Thefts reported Oct. 16 to 17
Michael Dean Durham, 315 Alabama St., items stolen from residence.
Kristen Marie Smith, 2903 Gene Field Road, burglary.
Cleta Ann Lee, 1711 Beattie St., items stolen from residence.
David Phillip Foster, 1907 Sun Valley Road, items stolen from vehicle at 2400 Frederick Ave.
Angela M. Mejia, 3407 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen at U.S. Highway 36 and S. 10th
Benjamin N. Butler, 2216 Edmond St., items stolen from residence.
Joseph D. Schildtknecht, Chanute, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 3140 Edmond St.
Corey Adam Martin, 2611 S. 27th Terrace, vehicle stolen at 1502 McArthur Drive.
Stephen Ray Smith, 3121 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.
Ross A. Polka, Mosinee, Wisconsin, items stolen from vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Rowan Malak George, 1022 N. Ninth St., vehicle stolen at 412 E. Highland Ave.
Amaryilis D. Horning, 3237 Renick St., burglary.
Vandalism reported Oct. 16 to 17
Lindsey Danielle Nordin, 705 N. Fourth St., destruction of property at Kemper and Mulberry streets.
Cassie Raechelle Jorden, 918 S. 18th St.
Roger Dean Griggs, 1217 Corby St.