Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 15 to 18
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Complete Auto Sales, 308 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Culver Petroleum Inc., 5430 Frederick Blvd.
Culvers Swiss Highlands, 3011 N. Belt Highway.
Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St.
Foley Equipment, 3619 Pear St.
Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported Oct. 14 to 18
Debby Webster, 2712 Green Valley Road, items stolen from residence.
Robert Thompson, 4816 Ashbey Drive, items stolen from residence.
Shelly Hines, 1822 Clay St., items stolen at 512 E. Missouri Ave.
Renee Mortimore, 3507 S. 31st St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2019 Beattie St.
Cory Amen, 716 Lincoln St., items stolen from residence.
Jasmine Orduno, 2515 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Marcus Campbell, Riverside, Missouri, items stolen at 4007 Hawksbury Court.
Amanda Valencia, 2323 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Jack Williams Jr., 2302 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2202 Waterworks Road.
Rita Moore, 1525 S. 13th St., burglary.
Raymond Younger Jr., 310 Yale St., items stolen from residence.
Courtney Canfield, 901 S. 15th St., items stolen at 310 Yale St.
Christopher Istor, 3645 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Jessica Meyer, Cameron, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1317 S. Belt Highway.
Ashley Thornton, Florissant, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1315 Penn St.
Vandalism reported Oct. 14 to 18
Brian Punzo, 2718 County Line Road, destruction of property at 2412 Sylvanie St.
Janice Barnes, Warrensburg, Missouri, destruction of property at N. Fourth and Francis streets.
Kyle Ellis, 5503 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at 5418 S. 22nd St.
Melanie Myers, 1511 Jules St., destruction of property at 1007 S. 11th St.
Terra Levins, 1003 Mason Road.
Eli Trimmer, 3314 Melody Lane, destruction of property at 1817 Frederick Ave.
Jayden Grier, Easton, Missouri, destruction of property at 1617 Cross St.
Jack Williams Jr., 2302 Felix St., destruction of property at 2202 Waterworks Road.
