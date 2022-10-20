Thefts for Oct. 21 Oct 20, 2022 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported Oct. 14 to 18157 Countryside Lane, items stolen.4701 Cheyenne Road, robbery.1201 Garfield Ave., vehicle stolen.3702 Frederick Blvd., items stolen.3702 Frederick Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.4909 Woodfield Drive, items stolen.4101 Frederick Blvd., items stolen.1830 Lovers Lane, burglary.2001 Messanie St., robbery.3601 E. Hillview Circle, vehicle stolen.2403 Olive St., robbery.4503 S. 14th St., items stolen.2827 Olive St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen.2134 S. 12th St., items stolen.5326 Lake Ave., items stolen.523 S. 11th St., burglary.5201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen.4201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen.512 Monroe St., vehicle stolen.1002 Faraon St., items stolen.1601 Faraon St., burglary.1002 Francis St., items stolen.1222 S. Fourth St., items stolen.1206 N. 18th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.302 N. Third St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.1609 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.2312 Glenn Drive, items stolen.3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen.5606 Diagonal Road, items stolen.405 N. Woodbine Road, burglary.3210 Penn St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.137 N. Belt Highway, items stolen.309 Fleeman St., burglary.3115 Locust St., burglary.1301 Village Drive, items stolen.Vandalism reported Oct. 15 to 172301 S. Riverside Road.5606 Diagonal Road.1824 Sylvanie St.S. 17th and Patee Streets.218 E. Missouri Ave.1205 Angelique St.2727 Renick St. 