Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 12 to 15Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 209 Arizona Ave.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.Lanham Music, 2401 N. Belt Highway.Auxier Construction, 3906 Pickett Road, burglary.Orscheln Farm and Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.Casey’s General Store, 2332 S. 22nd St.
Thefts reported Oct. 9 to 16Tristin S. Whetstine, 3841 Gene Field Road, burglary at 1800 Sun Valley Road.Michelle Sharee Maguire, 1720 Ashland Ave., items stolen from residence.Brandi S. Perry, 209 Arizona Ave., items stolen from residence.John Austin Stewart, 3637 Gene Field Road, items stolen from vehicle.Nataren-Garcia Saida, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1802 S. 22nd St.Jenna Dion Kincaid, 2114 S. Ninth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Krista R. Heastan, 2409 Felix St., items stolen from residence.Jessica Lynn Benitz, 306 N. 18th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3224 N. Belt Highway.Kyler J. Janovec, 115 S. Seventh St., burglary.Katie Lynn Sauter, 1611 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.Kimberly J. Johnson, 3440 Messanie St., items stolen from vehicle at 1201 Powell St.Henry Jefferson Wilson, 841 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence.Leeroy Thomas Foster, 2706 Pear St., items stolen at 7014 King Hill Ave.Charles Duane Fox, 730 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.Margaret J. McMurray, 3118 Bristol St., burglary at 511 N. 36th St.Dalonte Jerome Holland, 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen from residence.John Jeffrey Hummer, 2507 Essex St., burglary at 3718 Huntoon Road.Merle Lee Jeffries, 1612 S. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle.Emmett Scott Bates, 917 S. 18th St., burglary.Jordan Charles Berry, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Jennifer Marie Lowrance, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Zachary Wayne Long-Taylor, 703 N. 10th St., items stolen from vehicle at 501 Faraon St.Gary W. Jones Jr., 3301 S. 35th St., items stolen at 3137 Pear St.Charles William Clisbee, 2706 Lovers Lane, burglary.Kali Rae Hudspeth, 4105 S.W. Christie Lane, items stolen at 5502 Beechwood Blvd.Kyle D. Conger, 2821 S. 23rd St., vehicle stolen at 1318 Douglas St.Stacy Renee Jones, 2401 Patee St., robbery at S. 13th and Hickory St.Ian Richard Winsor, 3019 Lovers Lane, vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Oct. 12 to 15Martha Leanna Stiens, 1610 E. Highland Ave.Renee Michelle Johnson, 503 S. Sixth St., destruction of property at 2929 Lafayette Ave.Kristen’s Coin and Jewelry, 3855 Frederick Blvd.Tylor David Bennington, Elwood, Kansas, destruction of property at Interstate 229 and W. U.S. Highway 36.J&K Miller Construction, no address provided, destruction of property at 826 S. 21st St.Jessica Lynn Benitz, 306 N. 18th St., destruction of property at 3224 N. Belt Highway.Brayden Kahle Gallop, 113 Wilmer Lane, destruction of property at S. Belt Highway and Messanie St.Lofts at the Landing, 210 N. Fourth St.