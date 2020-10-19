Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 12 to 15

  • Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
  • St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 209 Arizona Ave.
  • Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
  • Lanham Music, 2401 N. Belt Highway.
  • Auxier Construction, 3906 Pickett Road, burglary.
  • Orscheln Farm and Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.
  • Casey’s General Store, 2332 S. 22nd St.

    • Thefts reported Oct. 9 to 16

  • Tristin S. Whetstine, 3841 Gene Field Road, burglary at 1800 Sun Valley Road.
  • Michelle Sharee Maguire, 1720 Ashland Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Brandi S. Perry, 209 Arizona Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • John Austin Stewart, 3637 Gene Field Road, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Nataren-Garcia Saida, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1802 S. 22nd St.
  • Jenna Dion Kincaid, 2114 S. Ninth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Krista R. Heastan, 2409 Felix St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jessica Lynn Benitz, 306 N. 18th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3224 N. Belt Highway.
  • Kyler J. Janovec, 115 S. Seventh St., burglary.
  • Katie Lynn Sauter, 1611 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kimberly J. Johnson, 3440 Messanie St., items stolen from vehicle at 1201 Powell St.
  • Henry Jefferson Wilson, 841 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Leeroy Thomas Foster, 2706 Pear St., items stolen at 7014 King Hill Ave.
  • Charles Duane Fox, 730 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Margaret J. McMurray, 3118 Bristol St., burglary at 511 N. 36th St.
  • Dalonte Jerome Holland, 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • John Jeffrey Hummer, 2507 Essex St., burglary at 3718 Huntoon Road.
  • Merle Lee Jeffries, 1612 S. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Emmett Scott Bates, 917 S. 18th St., burglary.
  • Jordan Charles Berry, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Jennifer Marie Lowrance, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Zachary Wayne Long-Taylor, 703 N. 10th St., items stolen from vehicle at 501 Faraon St.
  • Gary W. Jones Jr., 3301 S. 35th St., items stolen at 3137 Pear St.
  • Charles William Clisbee, 2706 Lovers Lane, burglary.
  • Kali Rae Hudspeth, 4105 S.W. Christie Lane, items stolen at 5502 Beechwood Blvd.
  • Kyle D. Conger, 2821 S. 23rd St., vehicle stolen at 1318 Douglas St.
  • Stacy Renee Jones, 2401 Patee St., robbery at S. 13th and Hickory St.
  • Ian Richard Winsor, 3019 Lovers Lane, vehicle stolen.

    • Vandalism reported Oct. 12 to 15

  • Martha Leanna Stiens, 1610 E. Highland Ave.
  • Renee Michelle Johnson, 503 S. Sixth St., destruction of property at 2929 Lafayette Ave.
  • Kristen’s Coin and Jewelry, 3855 Frederick Blvd.
  • Tylor David Bennington, Elwood, Kansas, destruction of property at Interstate 229 and W. U.S. Highway 36.
  • J&K Miller Construction, no address provided, destruction of property at 826 S. 21st St.
  • Jessica Lynn Benitz, 306 N. 18th St., destruction of property at 3224 N. Belt Highway.
  • Brayden Kahle Gallop, 113 Wilmer Lane, destruction of property at S. Belt Highway and Messanie St.
  • Lofts at the Landing, 210 N. Fourth St.