Thefts reported Sept. 29
Marcia Christopher, 1722 Sacramento St., items stolen from a vehicle at 4015 S. 169 Highway.
Gabino Marquze, 1722 Sacramento St., items stolen from a vehicle at 4015 S. 169 Highway.
Jayden Silcott, Edgerton, Missouri, items stolen at 3615 Faraon St.
Bobby Patterson, 2002 S. 18th St., vehicle stolen.
Eddie Blackburn, 1209 S.E. Turner Road, vehicle stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Jasey Burchett, 1906 S. 24th St., items stolen at 3508 N. Belt Highway.
