Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 13 to 16
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Harshman Machine and Tool, 1030 S. Eighth St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Oct. 9 to 16
Larry Lewman, Elwood, Kansas, items stolen at 3625 King Hill Ave.
Brett Johnson, 4116 Autumn Ridge Court, items and vehicle stolen.
Alexis Johnson, 4116 Autumn Ridge Court, items and vehicle stolen.
Rachel Ruark, 6302 S.E. 169 highway, vehicle stolen at 2143 St. Joseph Ave.
Max Aldrich Jr., 4102 Hidden Valley Drive, items stolen from residence.
Sierra Belcher, 2218 S. 11th St., items stolen at 7014 King Hill Ave.
Jessica Martin, 13928 County Road 351, items stolen from a vehicle at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Jay Williams, 2906 N. Ninth St., burglary.
Terry Pike Jr., 2422 Messanie St., burglary.
Zakkery McDonald, 2406 Pacific St., vehicle stolen at 409 S. 19th St.
Charles Teschner, 2715 Coachlight Place, burglary at 1810 Commercial St.
Michelle Clements, 416 N. Seventh St., vehicle stolen.
Scott Sutton, 2102 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Nyiramwami Nyamboneka, Coraville, Iowa, items and vehicle stolen at 4403 S. Leonard Road.
Josh Collier, 1124 S. 26th St., items and vehicle stolen at 4403 S. Leonard Road.
Halley Wilnes, 419 Oak St., items and vehicle stolen at 4403 S. Leonard Road.
Thomas Martin, St. Augustine, Florida, items stolen from a vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Michael Woodsmall, 120 Ohio St., burglary.
Brett Routon, 223 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen.
Tyler Buckley, 2212 S. 10th St., items stolen at 1029 Garfield Ave.
Vandalism reported Oct. 13 to 17
William Bangerter, 3439 Pickett Road.
Norman McDonald Sr., 409 S. 17th St.
George Meri, 610 Hardin St.
Jessica Martin, 13928 County Road 351, destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Joshua Harding, 1807 N. 36th St.
Teresa Mead-Hahn, 3012 Angelique St.
Frederick Steeby Jr., 405 N. Second St., destruction of property at 412 E. Highland Ave.
Donald Stanart, 2543 S. 13th St.
FastGas, 3804 Mitchell Ave.
Estella Souleng, 2218 Messanie St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.