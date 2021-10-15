Thefts reported Oct. 10 to 13
Creadele Harrison, 4213 Frederick Blvd., robbery at 2400 Sacramento St.
Brett Johnson II, Cameron, Missouri, vehicle stolen at St. Joseph Avenue and Fifth Avenue.
Lori Gregory, 1810 N. 30th St., items stolen at 2902 N. 12th St.
Michelle Gregory, 2902 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Oct. 10 to 13
Ismael Rivera, 160 Countryside Lane, destruction of property at 7014 King Hill Ave.
Julie Carnes, 4002 Pickett Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.