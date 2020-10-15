Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 12

  • Lanham Music, 2401 N. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported Oct. 10 to 11

  • Theresa Ann McKinney, 1524 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Amanda M. Christian, 3901 Pickett Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Theresa L. Gann, 1715 S. 26th St., items stolen from residence.
  • William Glover, no address provided, items stolen at 826 S. 21st St.
  • Christena M. Griffin, 1702 S. 20th St., vehicle stolen.
  • Melissa Day Bottorff, 1902 Savannah Ave., vehicle stolen at 1601 Blackwell Road.
  • Garland Barnibus Pierce Jr., 1912 S. 37th St., burglary.

    • Vandalism reported Oct. 11 to 12

  • Shyan Nicole McPike, 3210 Hampton Road, destruction of property at 1012 N. Sixth St.
  • Oscar Noe Lopez Ruiz, 1623 Olive St.
  • Marbel Suanes Gonzalez, 1623 Olive St.
  • Noe De Jesus Lopez, 1623 Olive St.