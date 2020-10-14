Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 8 to 10

  • Alono, 401 S. 11th St., burglary.
  • Boost Mobile, 2303 N. Belt Highway, burglary.
  • Rent All Equipment, 410 S. Belt Highway, items stolen at 3210 Mitchell Ave.
  • KC Waterproofing Inc., Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3013 Hampton Road.
  • Reed Chevrolet, 3921 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • RNR Tire Express, 519 S. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported Oct. 8 to 11

  • Andrew Michael Negozio, 401 S. 11th St., burglary.
  • Richard Wayne Hawkins, 6015 Gordon Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Margaret A. Dreesmann, 2933 Sherman Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Deborah J. Ballin, 3115 N. 34th Terrace, burglary at 3313 Pacific St.
  • Jeffrey L. Moutray, 19950 County Road 377, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at N. Belt Highway and Karnes Road.
  • Lynette Cole Barr, 227 S. Ryans Way, items stolen from residence.
  • Amanda Sue Wynn, Maryville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1800 Clay St.
  • Kaely Dawn Fitterling, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 2318 N. Belt Highway.
  • Zhour Janati, 2910 Patee St., burglary.
  • Loria Rae Huff, 41 Northridge Drive, burglary.
  • Deborah Lynn Hontz, 41 Northridge Drive, burglary.
  • Steven Martine Nation, Fayette, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
  • Bette Lea O’Donnell, 10543 County Road 375, items stolen at 2927 Burnside Ave.
  • Amanda K. Cain, 2401 Atchison St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Hannah A. Call, 201 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Oleta Leeann Patrylak, 3002 Angelique St., items and vehicle stolen at residence.
  • Nick V. Moore, 712 Powell St., items stolen from residence.

    • Vandalism reported Oct. 8 to 11

  • Karen Sue Ferrell, 417 S. 11th St.
  • St. Joseph Parks and Recreation, 1920 Grand Ave., destruction of property at 3099 Monterey St.
  • Frank L. Spurgeon Sr., 1507 N. 15th St.
  • Breanna Rollett, 1102 S. 22nd St.