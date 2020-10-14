Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 8 to 10Alono, 401 S. 11th St., burglary.Boost Mobile, 2303 N. Belt Highway, burglary.Rent All Equipment, 410 S. Belt Highway, items stolen at 3210 Mitchell Ave.KC Waterproofing Inc., Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3013 Hampton Road.Reed Chevrolet, 3921 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.RNR Tire Express, 519 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Oct. 8 to 11Andrew Michael Negozio, 401 S. 11th St., burglary.Richard Wayne Hawkins, 6015 Gordon Ave., vehicle stolen.Margaret A. Dreesmann, 2933 Sherman Ave., items stolen from residence.Deborah J. Ballin, 3115 N. 34th Terrace, burglary at 3313 Pacific St.Jeffrey L. Moutray, 19950 County Road 377, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at N. Belt Highway and Karnes Road.Lynette Cole Barr, 227 S. Ryans Way, items stolen from residence.Amanda Sue Wynn, Maryville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1800 Clay St.Kaely Dawn Fitterling, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 2318 N. Belt Highway.Zhour Janati, 2910 Patee St., burglary.Loria Rae Huff, 41 Northridge Drive, burglary.Deborah Lynn Hontz, 41 Northridge Drive, burglary.Steven Martine Nation, Fayette, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4779 Tuscany Drive.Bette Lea O’Donnell, 10543 County Road 375, items stolen at 2927 Burnside Ave.Amanda K. Cain, 2401 Atchison St., items stolen from vehicle.Hannah A. Call, 201 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.Oleta Leeann Patrylak, 3002 Angelique St., items and vehicle stolen at residence.Nick V. Moore, 712 Powell St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Oct. 8 to 11Karen Sue Ferrell, 417 S. 11th St.St. Joseph Parks and Recreation, 1920 Grand Ave., destruction of property at 3099 Monterey St.Frank L. Spurgeon Sr., 1507 N. 15th St.Breanna Rollett, 1102 S. 22nd St.