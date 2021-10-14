Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 12
Trust Truck & Auto, 3102 S. 11th St., items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Oct. 12 to 13
Steven James, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 2518 Flintstone Drive.
Samantha Rogers, 3204 Seneca St., items stolen at 2130 St. Joseph Ave.
