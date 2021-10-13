Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 4 to 11
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 1419 Penn St.
St. Joe Honda, 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Neely Lofts, 1909 S. 12th St.
Valero Gas Station, 2143 St. Joseph Ave.
Hardee’s, 3911 N. Belt Highway.
St. Joseph School District, 4212 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at 2402 S. 18th St.
Speedy’s, 1011 S. Belt Highway.
Fastenal, 3520 Pear St., burglary.
Subway, 3114 N. Belt Highway, burglary.
Motel 6, 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Huff’s Lawn Care, 6008 Savannah Road, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
The Horn’s Realty, 3025 Penn St., items stolen at 1810 N. 22nd St.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Ulta, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Oct. 5 to 11
Kelsey Burkey, 3904 Seneca St., items stolen from vehicle.
Aimee Cluck, Highland, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Donald Huesman, Shelbyville, Indiana, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2901 S. 22nd St.
Kolby Peters, 6209 Brown St., vehicle stolen.
Jim Allen, 2410 S. Tenth St., vehicle stolen at 2024 S. 10th St.
Timothy McPhillips, 4421 Douglas St., burglary.
Valerie McPhillips, 4421 Douglas St., burglary.
Megan Mooney, 4606 Zebra Lane, burglary.
Clinton Anderson, 1915 S. 40th St., items stolen from vehicle at 5610 Corporate Lane.
Ryan Wells, 214 Ohio St., items stolen from vehicle at 3811 S. 48th Terrace.
Jasmine Orduno, 2515 Francis St., items stolen from vehicle.
Shantella Wells, 805 Thompson St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 7022 Esther St.
Tammie Sue Dame, 102 S. Woodbine Road, items stolen at 5105 N. Belt Highway.
Jesse Leek Jr., 3207 Scott St., vehicle stolen.
Charles Green, 56 E. Valley St., vehicle stolen at 700 Patee St.
Tiffany Stone, 2527 Felix St., items stolen from residence.
Hillari Jo Krull, 5811 S. 22nd St., items stolen at 2200 Northeast Parkway.
Kelly Ann Cline, 1715 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1717 S. 11th St.
Claire Swendson, Atchison, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 5503 Corporate Drive.
Angelica Vigliaturo, 1809 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Albert Sprague, 5205 Savannah Road, items stolen at 2143 St. Joseph Ave.
Kyle Dowden, 1103 S. 38th St., items and vehicle stolen at 1215 N. 22nd St.
Andrew Dilfer, 6102 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 5610 Corporate Drive.
Cheyann Heitman, 827 Parker St., burglary.
Russel Hanson, Clarksdale, Missouri, burglary at 184 Countryside Lane.
Makayla Gertner, 4410 Appletree Court, items stolen from residence.
Daniel Ritter, 2907 Beck Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3822 Cook Road.
Jennifer Saunders, 1218 Lincoln St., items stolen at 2402 S. 18th St.
Lindsay Brown, 303 W. Vassar St., burglary at 3109 Joyce Lane.
Annie Curtis, 3109 Joyce Lane, burglary.
Jacob Hardin, 2817 Monterey St., items stolen from vehicle.
Brett Dunn, 5503 Long View Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Bruce Connell, 3239 Seneca St., vehicle stolen.
Ashton Bryant, 3034 Mayfair Drive, burglary.
Steven Cardwell, 3016 Sylvanie St., burglary at 3034 Mayfair Drive.
Kyle Romines, 209 S. 14th St., items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Laura Brown, 2219 Locust St., items stolen from residence.
Karen Chapman, 1613 Grand Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Regina Power, 2913 Blackwell Road, burglary.
Hunter Huss, 2704 Southeast Trail, vehicle stolen.
Steven Schuning, Gallatin, Tennessee, items stolen from vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
John Burns, 2732 Felix St., vehicle stolen.
Crystal Herbolsheimer, Pierce, Nebraska, items stolen from vehicle at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
Catherine Driskell, 3620 E. Hillview Circle, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Tara Cooper, 2121 Washington Ave., burglary.
Brian Rowe, 424 Ohio St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Dominique Samuel, 1820 S. 37th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Sarah Wilcoxson, 2902 N. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle at 4015 Frederick Ave.
Bret Johnson II, Cameron, Missouri, robbery at S. 22nd St. and Seneca St.
Melissa Peter, 2019 Beattie St., items stolen from residence.
Francielie Quinn, 908 S. 26th St., items stolen from vehicle.
John Mihelic, 615 Alabama St., items stolen from residence.
Billie Shewman II, 221 Michigan Ave., items stolen from residence.
Garrett Sweaney, Springfield, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Michelle Gann, 2320 Northeast Parkway, items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Oct. 5 to 11
David Bravo, 9350 S.W. Punzo Road, destruction of property at 909 W. Valley St.
Clinton Anderson, 1915 S. 40th St., destruction of property at 5610 Corporate Lane.
Ryan Wells, 214 Ohio St., destruction of property at 3811 S. 48th Terrace.
Mark Trautman, 2914 Sylvanie St.
Andrew Dilfer, 6102 St. Joseph Ave., destruction of property at 5610 Corporate Drive.
April Moore, no address provided, destruction of property at 1328 N. Belt Highway.
Michael Bodde, 215 E. Kansas St., destruction of property at W. Kansas Ave. and Lake Ave.
Ace Hardware, 1325 S. Belt Highway.
American Family Insurance, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 4802 Mitchell Ave.
St. Joseph School District, 720 N. Noyes Blvd.
Nodaway Valley Bank, 6304 King Hill Ave.
Ana Boza, 1513 S. 14th St.
Sarah Wilcoxson, 2902 N. 12th St., destruction of property at 4015 Frederick Ave.
Brooklyn Murphy, 1209 S. 18th St.
Tara Lollar, 2515 Faraon St., destruction of property at 4008 Pickett Road.
John Martorelli, 905 S. 23rd St.
Robert Schooler, 2002 Seneca St., destruction of property at S. 13th St. and Mitchell Ave.
