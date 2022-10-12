Thefts for Oct. 13 Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 5 to 8Best Buy, 5201 N. Belt Highway.Civic Arena, 100 N. Fourth St.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.Thefts reported Oct. 4 to 11Hannah Persell, 4 S. Carriage Drive.Lindsey Nordin, 705 N. Fourth St.Hannah Pike, 10543 City Road 375, items stolen at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.Jim Ingle, Gower, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 3715 Beck Road.Lacey Benner, 409 N. 22nd St., items stolen at Hamburg and St. Joseph avenues.Clifford Kelley, 1002 Francis St.Seth Rosene, 1415 S. 34th St.Brett Young, Huxley, Iowa, a vehicle stolen at 426 N. 17th St.Christalis Woods, 820 Mason Road.Stephanie Prince, 3002 S. 36th St.Melissa Dunlap, 5118 Faraon St.Nicholas Hunter, 1201 Sylvanie St.Keith Beaty, Palm Beach, Florida, items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.Bianca Yocam, 3334 Mueller Lane, items stolen at 2200 Northeast Parkway.Conrad Spaeth, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 3901 N. Belt Highway.Christopher Kepner, 1300 S. 11th St.Denise O’Neal, 2723 Delaware St.Robert Caples II, 2302 Bryce Road.Joann White, 4516 Iris Ave.Diane Cudworth, 118 N. Seventh St., burglary.Marcella Cox, 2323 Duncan St.Joann Sorrento, 105 N. 19th St., burglary at 102 N. 19th St.Timothy Embrey, 3414 Duncan St., items stolen at 907 S. 30th St.James Washington Sr., 2015 Jules St., burglary.Jerry Vanvickle, 2303 Ashland Ave., items stolen at 1117 Frederick Ave.Joseph Elliott, 10 Fieldcrest Lane.Franki White, 2715 Monteigne St., burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.Jean Roup, 3316 Pickett Road, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.Vandalism reported Oct. 5 to 11Kimberly Delaney, 1808 S. 28th St.City of St. Joseph, 1920 Grand Ave., destruction of property at 402 E. Hyde Park Ave.City of St. Joseph, 1920 Grand Ave., destruction of property at 2902 S. 22nd St.Bianca Yocam, 3334 Mueller Lane, destruction of property at 2200 Northeast Parkway.St. Joseph School District, 1415 N. 26th St., destruction of property at 617 Warsaw Ave.Denise O’Neal, 2723 Delaware St.Tamara James, 3915 King Hill Ave., destruction of property at 1126 Henry St.Andrea Washington, 2015 Jules St.Ian Brooks, 1528 Edmond St.Arthur Johnson, 1123 N. Second St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. Road Steven Polachek Sr. Charles Boots Cook Keith Culley Sarah Johnson Brittany Phillips Mound City Wayne Schmitt Dillon Davis Brian Canterbury N. Seventh Lara Gilpin Mart Mitchell Ave. Nation City Bradley Mabary Binder Charlotte Fields Carol Myers Gene Field Road Lene Couture Devin Miller Patricia Koonce Jaden Clark Ross White Rs Electric Truck Georgia Chad Lawton Ashley Lawton Marisol Martinez Amazonia Sue Ritzinger Devin Bland Juan Gutierrez Mccroy Chandler Dennis Kovac Route Sear David Mitchell Charles Schaaf Iv Newport Beach Patee Park Baptist Church Joshua Nyaundi Bishop Leblond High School David Wegenka Janice Collado Larry Sinklear Maribel Alpizar Roberto Quintana Business Kansas Nicole Bernard Anthony Collins Stephen Barry Rental Billy Woosley N. Ninth Carole Eulinger Mckenzie Woosley William Manville Jc Penney Linette Gambaro Dillon Powell Chris Throckmorton Seneca Jason Goldesberry Allison Spratt Samuel D'andrea Distributing Daniela Tamayo Lisa Spence Shopping Center East Joyce Bonstell Mutual Insurance John Pitts Gloria Sleeth Tom Wallace Missouri American Water Dawn Pickett Maria Tatarczuk Mary Brooks Sharon Waggoner Laura Anderson Belton Samantha Hamilton Rayme Butts Alexis Mcdonald Eddie Justus Kayne Cook Robert Quint Craig Barber Shawn Adams Doug Williams Cornelius Mark Purvis Zachary Whiters Corey Fisher Ken Marriott Tricia Blanton Clint Henderson Kayleigh Lafaver Jessie Manrose Alex Cross Sacramento Michael Folberth Destiny Edwards Florida Rachelle Holt John Aldridge Robin Hays S.w. Diagonal Road Building Deborah Bartlow Tractor Supply Co. Ethnology Avenue Bianca Yocam Andrea Washington × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Public Safety Group training community members to spot human trafficking Election More than 50,000 voters registered in Buchanan County ahead of midterms +2 Social Services 'Over the Edge' raising funds for child advocacy resources +2 Public Safety Amber Alert enhancement available in Buchanan County More Local News → 0:51 Warm & Breezy Tuesday Oct 11, 2022 Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.