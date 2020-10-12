Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 6Uhaul, 5801 Lake Ave., vehicle stolen.Casey’s, 2332 S. 22nd St.Merry Maids, 1006 Pacific St., burglary.Ross Dress for Less, 1415 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Oct. 3 to 8Francisco Colin, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen at 1701 Harmony Lane.David Lee McCrerey, 19400 Highway 59, burglary and theft at 839 S. 22nd St.Jeffrey Michael Erickson, 1714 N. Third St., vehicle stolen at 1716 N. Third St.Stephanie Ann Hathcox, 605 N. 10th St., items stolen at 4303 Commonwealth Court.Marisa Lynndale Busey, 1009 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.Kiefer Dean Helsel, 915 E. Cliff St., items stolen from vehicle at 1918 Frederick Ave.Linda T. Oglesby, 1105 Oscar Ave., items stolen at 1805 S. Ninth St.Everett Wayne Weed, 3350 Mueller Lane, items stolen from vehicle.Janice M. Krull, Savannah, Missouri, burglary at 3317 Pacific St.Doug Matthew Barmann, 2506 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2214 Walnut St.Charles E. Laderoute, 3312 N. Seventh St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Carlton C. Lyon III, Agency, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 4215 U.S. Highway 169.Randy Ray Bernard, 19 E. Valley St., vehicle stolen at 1208 N. Sixth St.Joseph Scott Nichols, 1618 Frankie Lane, items stolen from vehicle.Kayona Jean Shifflett, 2020 Clay St., items stolen from residence.Timothy L. Schweder, Monett, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2201 Jules St.Katie Lynn Sauter, 1611 Seneca St., items stolen at N. 20th and Union streets.Bobby Ray Blair, 1714 N. Second St., items stolen at N. Fifth and Francis streets.Chasen Michael Russell, 2207 Cedar St., items stolen from residence.Kelsey Shay Meers, 1624 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Anthony Neil Duckworth, 2223 Union St., items stolen from residence.Brenda C. Miljavac, 1027 E. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen from residence.Robert W. Phillippe, 1621 Main St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Jesus E. Paez, 2215 S. Ninth St., burglary at 2617 Locust St.Terry D. Gastineau, 2600 Monterey St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Charles Lee Sutton, no address provided, items stolen at 2907 Blackwell Road.Roger A. Ricker Sr., 116 N. 13th St., items stolen t 2322 Messanie St.John Edward Tapia, Dekalb, Missouri, burglary at 2010 Agency Road.
Vandalism reported Oct. 5 to 7Brittany Village, 1601 N. 36th St., destruction of property at 1407 N. 36th St.Ronald D. Cornelius, 5107 Savannah Road, destruction of property at 5100 Savannah Road.Stephanie Michele Johnson, 2505 Faraon St.Kiefer Dean Helsel, 915 E. Cliff St., destruction of property at 1918 Frederick Ave.Tyler Ray Gene Dickens, 1711 Center St., destruction of property at 210 N. Fourth St.Lisa M. Gilpin, 6319 Carnegie St.Katie Lynn Sauter, 1611 Seneca St.Praxair, 3924 Pettis Road.Paul W. Hicks, 308 E. Missouri Ave., destruction of property at 208 Iowa Ave.CDS Disposal, 209 Iowa Ave., destruction of property at 208 Iowa Ave.