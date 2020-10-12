Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 6

  • Uhaul, 5801 Lake Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Casey’s, 2332 S. 22nd St.
  • Merry Maids, 1006 Pacific St., burglary.
  • Ross Dress for Less, 1415 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at 1417 N. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported Oct. 3 to 8

  • Francisco Colin, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen at 1701 Harmony Lane.
  • David Lee McCrerey, 19400 Highway 59, burglary and theft at 839 S. 22nd St.
  • Jeffrey Michael Erickson, 1714 N. Third St., vehicle stolen at 1716 N. Third St.
  • Stephanie Ann Hathcox, 605 N. 10th St., items stolen at 4303 Commonwealth Court.
  • Marisa Lynndale Busey, 1009 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kiefer Dean Helsel, 915 E. Cliff St., items stolen from vehicle at 1918 Frederick Ave.
  • Linda T. Oglesby, 1105 Oscar Ave., items stolen at 1805 S. Ninth St.
  • Everett Wayne Weed, 3350 Mueller Lane, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Janice M. Krull, Savannah, Missouri, burglary at 3317 Pacific St.
  • Doug Matthew Barmann, 2506 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2214 Walnut St.
  • Charles E. Laderoute, 3312 N. Seventh St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Carlton C. Lyon III, Agency, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 4215 U.S. Highway 169.
  • Randy Ray Bernard, 19 E. Valley St., vehicle stolen at 1208 N. Sixth St.
  • Joseph Scott Nichols, 1618 Frankie Lane, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Kayona Jean Shifflett, 2020 Clay St., items stolen from residence.
  • Timothy L. Schweder, Monett, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2201 Jules St.
  • Katie Lynn Sauter, 1611 Seneca St., items stolen at N. 20th and Union streets.
  • Bobby Ray Blair, 1714 N. Second St., items stolen at N. Fifth and Francis streets.
  • Chasen Michael Russell, 2207 Cedar St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kelsey Shay Meers, 1624 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Anthony Neil Duckworth, 2223 Union St., items stolen from residence.
  • Brenda C. Miljavac, 1027 E. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Robert W. Phillippe, 1621 Main St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Jesus E. Paez, 2215 S. Ninth St., burglary at 2617 Locust St.
  • Terry D. Gastineau, 2600 Monterey St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Charles Lee Sutton, no address provided, items stolen at 2907 Blackwell Road.
  • Roger A. Ricker Sr., 116 N. 13th St., items stolen t 2322 Messanie St.
  • John Edward Tapia, Dekalb, Missouri, burglary at 2010 Agency Road.

    • Vandalism reported Oct. 5 to 7

  • Brittany Village, 1601 N. 36th St., destruction of property at 1407 N. 36th St.
  • Ronald D. Cornelius, 5107 Savannah Road, destruction of property at 5100 Savannah Road.
  • Stephanie Michele Johnson, 2505 Faraon St.
  • Kiefer Dean Helsel, 915 E. Cliff St., destruction of property at 1918 Frederick Ave.
  • Tyler Ray Gene Dickens, 1711 Center St., destruction of property at 210 N. Fourth St.
  • Lisa M. Gilpin, 6319 Carnegie St.
  • Katie Lynn Sauter, 1611 Seneca St.
  • Praxair, 3924 Pettis Road.
  • Paul W. Hicks, 308 E. Missouri Ave., destruction of property at 208 Iowa Ave.
  • CDS Disposal, 209 Iowa Ave., destruction of property at 208 Iowa Ave.