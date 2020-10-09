Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 1
Bucky’s, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Plato’s Closet, 1407 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Sept. 25 to Oct. 5
Danny Ray Justus, 1012 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen from residence.
Shane William Kieffer, 1527 Edmond St., items stolen at 2338 S. 13th St.
Steven Edward Pollard, 2922 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Melvin L. Thomas, 1502 S. 34th St., items stolen from residence.
Barbie Ann Amos, 1214 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Randy Scott Gildersleeve, 1325 Penn St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Takeisha S. Huff, 2713 Olive St., vehicle stolen.Emily Rose Pierce, 2930 Blackwell Road, burglary.Bryan Edward Pierce, 2930 Blackwell Road, burglary.Richard Wayne Hawkins, 6015 Gordon Ave., vehicle stolen.
Kimberly Joanna Frazee, 201 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Leslye Loree Wise, 1409 S. 33rd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kayona Jean Shifflett, 2020 Clay St., items stolen from residence.
Lazaro Alberto Otano, 1729 Duncan St., burglary at 1902 S. 12th St.
Roy L. Thornton Sr., 5518 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Oct. 1 to 2Ravin Bryanne Hudson, 602 Francis St.Rachel Lynn Sleeth, 3724 Terrace Ave.