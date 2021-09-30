Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 28
Reed Chevrolet, 3921 Frederick Blvd., vehicle stolen.
Dollar General, 3323 St. Joseph Ave.
Redline Motorsports, 1932 Frederick Ave., burglary.
Thefts reported Sept. 20 to 29
Johnna Kemp, Raymore, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2022 Holman St.
Zachariah Smith, 706 Garden St., items stolen from vehicle at 4215 S. 169 Highway.
Deborah Hess, 1705 Harmon St., items stolen from residence.
Fred Ramsay, 2502 Meadow Ridge Drive, items stolen at 3901 Frederick Blvd.
Eddie Webster, 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Mathew Pritchett, 3409 S. 30th St., items stolen from residence.
Lawrence Smith III, 5711 Savannah Road, items stolen from residence.
Jonathan Carlisle, 2728½ Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Carol Tulipana, 2902 N. 12th St., items stolen at 415 N. 10th St.
Chad Swavey, 5605 Candleberry Drive, items stolen from residence.
Mariah Blackmon, 4621 Iris Ave., burglary at 2911 N. Sixth St.
Bethany Juhl, 206 N. Noyes Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5655 S. Fourth St.
Haley Wilson, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kelly Phelan, 1508 Dewey St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Sept. 28 to 29
Guardian Asset Management, Dallas, Texas, destruction of property at 3117 Penn St.
Sharon Wolf, 13042 Valley Drive, destruction of property at 1301 Village Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.