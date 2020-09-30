Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 24 to 26
Reed Chrysler, 3100 S. U.S. Highway 169, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walgreens, 4022 N. Belt Highway.
Image Salon Day Spa, 1504 N. 36th St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Juanita J. McFadin, 4505 Shawnee Road, items stolen t 4601 S. Leonard Road.
Vanessa M. Evridge, Lebanon, Kentucky, items stolen at 3804 N. Belt Highway.
Kristina M. Bartlett, Savannah, Missouri, burglary at 2702 Penn St.
Andrew Benford Jr., Independence, Missouri, burglary at 1814 Angelique St.
Sean Timothy Novak, 6218 Washington St., burglary and vehicle theft.
Kay A. Gill, 717 Concord St., items stolen from residence.
Jose J. Zaldivar Lozada, 922 Morgan St., burglary at 904 W. Valley St.
Travis Scott Henderson, 1914 Jackson St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Shawn R. Sizemore, 3137 Hawthorne Drive, items stolen at 3805 Sherman Ave.
Phyllis D. Dye, 316 Ohio St., items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Christina A. Winterringer, 2218 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Jill Ellena Winters, Overland Park, Kansas, items stolen at 2818 S. 22nd St.
Vickey Rae Darby, 1015 Faraon St., burglary.
Amanda Lynn Boller, 1708 Pine St., items stolen from residence.
Brandi Rae Cross, 1526 Main St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Sept. 24 to 27
Kayla M. Poole, 2902 N. 12th St., destruction of property at 2812 St. Joseph Ave.
Alexandro Harris Lyman, 1515 Felix St.
Betty L. Smith, 7109 Marie St.
Bettie R. Schmitt, 710 Harmon St.
Fred Donald White, 2015 Jones St., destruction of property at 1003 Sixth Ave.
Yu’s Academy Martial Arts, 1834 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Lankford | Fendler and Associates, 1915 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Woods Mini Mart, 1334 Frederick Ave.
Kevin L. Bollman, Cosby, Missouri, destruction of property at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Michael Jason Norman, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 1334 Frederick Ave.