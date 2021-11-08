Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 3 to 6
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
BMS Management, 3601 S. Leonard Road.
Thefts reported Nov. 1 to 6
Terence Anthony, 1005 S. 12th St., vehicle stolen at 3708 Faraon St.
John Bozeman, 1215 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.
Raymond Simpson, Polo, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3100 S. Belt Highway.
Steven Blacketer, 6420 Carnegie St., burglary.
Kevin French, 2801 S. 17th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Kristina Otto, 2901 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3725 Gene Field Road.
Andrew West, 2519 Essex St., items stolen at 3812 S. Leonard Road.
Joshua Norman, 1903 S. 20th St., items stolen from a vehicle at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Israel Cox, 1502 S. 22nd St., burglary and vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Joshua Felling, Faucett, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1818 Crest Ave.
Keith Focht, 1811 Gooding Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Drew Brown, 2213 Berkshire Drive, items stolen from residence.
Gregg Thornton, 1501 Highly St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Nov. 6
Bryson Consolver, 508 Orchard Lane.
Stormy Sisk, 602 Francis St.
Spire Inc. Natural Gas Company, 402 Cedar St., destruction of property at 421 E. Missouri Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.