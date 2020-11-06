Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 1 to 2

  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Penske Trucking, 3636 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3901 Pettis Road.
  • Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
  • St. Joseph Beverage, 5509 Corporate Drive.
  • P1 Group Inc., 3815 Faraon St., items stolen at 5002 Gene Field Road.
  • T-Mobile, 4106 N. Belt Highway.
  • Woods Mini Mart, 1334 Frederick Ave.
  • Temp-Masters Inc., 5975 NW U.S. Highway 224, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported Nov. 1 to 3

  • Wanda Dorene Wilson, 2213 Penn St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Trisha Lynn Williams, 1320 Prospect Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Marian Marie Thomas, no address provided, items stolen at 3311 N. 11th St.
  • Charles Theodore Moore IV, 610 N. Fifth St., items stolen from vehicle at 624 N. Fifth St.
  • John Wayne Tatro, 120 W. Indiana Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Oscar Lopez, 1623 Olive St., burglary.
  • Tejesus Lopez, 1623 Olive St., burglary.
  • Charlotte A. Ramos, 3101 Jules St., items stolen at 201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Ronald E. Caw, 1715 S. 20th St., burglary at 702 S. Eighth St.
  • Mell A. Wilson Sr., 2609 Flintstone Drive, burglary.
  • Steven Lee Skeen, 310 Harvard St., items stolen from residence.
  • Brelyn Ann Weiser, 2609 Renick St. items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
  • Jonathon Charles Lee Witter, 1909 S. 12th St., robbery at 2300 Mitchell Ave.
  • Amber D. Polachek, 408 Payne Terrace, burglary.

    • Vandalism reported Nov. 1 to 2

  • Trisha Lynn Williams, 1320 Prospect Ave.
  • Sara Marisela Gonzalez, 1217 Sylvanie St.
  • Marissa A. Holcomb, 525 Jules St., destruction of property at 2719 Duncan St.