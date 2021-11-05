Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 3 to 4
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Big K Enterprises, 801 Mitchell Ave.
Thefts reported Nov. 1 to 4
Zachary Emmendorfer, Dearborn, Missouri, items stolen at 1209 N. Belt Highway.
Debbie Stevenson, 203 S. Fifth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Lukess Bielby, 2807 Pembroke Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Curtis Mears, 5805 S. 18th St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Nov. 1 to 4
Jeremy Acton, 4605 Savannah Road, destruction of property at 1502 McArthur Drive.
Kimberly Bennington, 4501 Valley Lane, destruction of property at 2729 S. 20th St.
Paul Davis II, 511 Messanie St., destruction of property at 1911 S. 11th St.
Curtis Mears, 5805 S. 18th St.
