Thefts reported

by businesses

Oct. 28 to 31

Diversicare Riverside Place

  • , 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen at 1616 Weisenborn Road.

    • Menards

  • , 4320 Commonwealth Drive.

    • Caretaker Landscape & Irrigation

  • , 5018 Frederick Blvd., items stolen at 2400 Frederick Ave.

    • Speedy’s

  • , 2420 Frederick Ave.

    • Couch Motors

  • , 2910 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

    • Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 210 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 2318 N. Belt Highway.

    Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

    Thefts reported Oct. 27 to 31

    Redae Goytom Mengistab

  • , 1705 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen at 2018 S. Belt Highway.

    • Dennis Wayne Martinez

  • , 405 E. Colorado Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3319 Mitchell Ave.

    • Brian Scott Lawhon

  • , 2135 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

    • Casey Leann Brooks

  • , 1334 Buchanan Ave., items stolen from residence.

    • Mary Ann Waller

  • , 4918 Stonecrest Terrace, items stolen from residence.

    • Harry Stanley Matles

  • , 422 Felix St., burglary at 1209 Ashland Ave.

    • Don Evans

  • , 3500 N. Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

    • Lyda Louise Wyeth

  • , 608 N. Sixth St., items stolen from residence.

    • Kimberly Ann Wells

  • , 414 Kentucky St., vehicle stolen.

    • Jacob Edward McKim

  • , 210 S. 14th St., items stolen from vehicle at 811 N. 22nd St.

    • Makayela Lashay Cruse

  • , 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen at 2607 Frederick Ave.

    • Jessica Nicole Whiteman

  • , 3110 Duncan St., items stolen at 2800 Southwest Parkway.

    • Alex Rippey

  • , 518 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence.

    • Tamara Jo Johnson

  • , 302 Alabama St., burglary and theft at 209 Ohio St.

    • Alan Franklin Wickwar

  • , 735 Riverview Drive, burglary.

    • Colton Lee Cook-Furr

  • , 602 Francis St., items stolen at 3800 King Hill Ave.

    • James Daniel Wright

  • , 3010 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.

    • Michael D. Gillom

  • , 617 N. Ninth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 724 S. 14th St.

    • Vandalism reported Oct. 29 to 30

    Judith Ann Sheehan

  • , 2815 Mitchell Ave.

    • The Crossing, 629 S. Eighth St.

