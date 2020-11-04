Thefts reported
Oct. 28 to 31
, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen at 1616 Weisenborn Road., 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Diversicare Riverside Place
, 5018 Frederick Blvd., items stolen at 2400 Frederick Ave., 2420 Frederick Ave., 2910 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Caretaker Landscape & Irrigation
Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 210 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 2318 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Oct. 27 to 31, 1705 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen at 2018 S. Belt Highway., 405 E. Colorado Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3319 Mitchell Ave., 2135 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen., 1334 Buchanan Ave., items stolen from residence., 4918 Stonecrest Terrace, items stolen from residence., 422 Felix St., burglary at 1209 Ashland Ave., 3500 N. Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen., 608 N. Sixth St., items stolen from residence., 414 Kentucky St., vehicle stolen., 210 S. 14th St., items stolen from vehicle at 811 N. 22nd St., 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen at 2607 Frederick Ave., 3110 Duncan St., items stolen at 2800 Southwest Parkway., 518 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence., 302 Alabama St., burglary and theft at 209 Ohio St., 735 Riverview Drive, burglary., 602 Francis St., items stolen at 3800 King Hill Ave., 3010 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence., 617 N. Ninth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 724 S. 14th St.
Vandalism reported Oct. 29 to 30, 2815 Mitchell Ave.
The Crossing, 629 S. Eighth St.