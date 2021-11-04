Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 22
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 2
Patricia Daniels, 1901 Mulberry St., items stolen from residence.
Bobby Hensley, 1801 Ashland Ave., items stolen from residence.
Toby Lawrence, 1725 Ashland Ave., burglary.
Jack Urquhart, 4511 Iris Ave., items stolen at 1920 Grand Ave.
Vandalism reported Nov. 2
Jerry Hill, 2204 Herman Ave.
