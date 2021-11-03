Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 31 to Nov. 1
Par Electric, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1502 MacArthur Drive.
Dollar General, 1325 S. Belt Highway, burglary.
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Thefts reported Oct. 29 to Nov. 1
Sean Grippando, Troy, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 2902 N. 12th St.
Terence Anthony, 1005 S. 12th St., vehicle stolen.
La Rue Tyrone Bell, 2905 Faraon St., burglary.
Jeromie Frost, 3209 Sacramento St., vehicle stolen.
Joshua Kessler, Troy, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 1911 Mitchell Ave.
Chase Cardwell, 2528 Jules St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Kathleen Thalasinos, Tacoma, Washington, burglary at 1211 Jules St.
Stephen Smith, 8341 N.E. Hurlingen Road, burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Annette Bertelsen, 3119 Renick St., items stolen at 302 S. Woodbine Road.
Lisa Tadlock, 2417 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 6054 Pryor Ave.
Regina Muskeyvalley, 3021 Bristol St., items stolen at 1302 N. 49th Terrace.
Eva Sowell, 3226 Seneca St., items stolen at Wank Avenue and Pacific Street
Elizabeth Nichols, Warrensburg, Missouri, items stolen at 2607 Cornell Ave.
Vandalism reported Oct. 29 to 31
Amber Allsbury, 3517 St. Joseph Ave.
Chase Cardwell, 2528 Jules St.
Connie Grabill, 5409 Savannah Road.
Deanna Kinder, 122 Alabama St.
Jon Henderson, 709 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Marcos Flores, 1705 Lion Road, destruction of property at S. 34th and Sacramento streets.
