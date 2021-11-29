Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 24 to 26
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 24 to 28
Tonisha Lyles, 1202 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.
Deborah Clark, 819 Parker St., items and vehicle stolen.
John Heller, 5505 Briarwood Court, vehicle stolen at 3900 Sherman Ave.
Benjamin Hardy, 2000 N. 34th St., items stolen from a vehicle
Charles Huggins Sr., 1218 Village Drive, items stolen from a vehicle at 917 S. Ninth St.
Rodney Griggs, 810 S. 11th St., items stolen from a vehicle at 917 S. Ninth St.
Christopher Tatro, 3502 Messanie St., robbery.
Steven Potter, 418 S. 11th St., burglary.
Ruth Ann Reyes, 1010 N. Ninth St., items stolen from a vehicle at 202 W. Hyde Park Ave.
Terry Vaughan, 2524 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.
Steven Jones, 1409 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
Garrett McMillian, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1702 Bishop Road.
Nyachang Duoth, 201 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Larry Newman Jr., 1810 S. 20th St., burglary.
Ronald Miller, 1202 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Mark Beems Jr., 406 W. Poulin St., items stolen from residence.
Fidel Supnet Jr., 529 N. 24th St., robbery at S. 17th and Messanie streets.
Meghan Krug, 5104 Barbara St., items stolen from residence.
Lexi Turner, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, robbery.
Frances Grippando, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, robbery.
Tasha Blacketer, 210 N. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.
Joann Sorrento, 105 N. 19th St., burglary at 2824 S. Belt Highway.
Henry Adkins, 1618 Blackwell Road, burglary at 2824 S. Belt Highway.
Ashlan Brown, 2716 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
Jodie Moutray, 2622 S. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
Thomas Moutray III, 2622 S. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
Sharon McClain, 2725 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen at 2707 S. 25th St.
Vandalism reported Nov. 18 to 27
Casey’s, 2332 S. 22nd St.
Paige Turner, 6306 Morris St.
Robert Obermier, 1039 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Ashley Russell, Union Star, Missouri, destruction of property at 1205 Angelique St.
Mackenzie Smith, 3312 Sacramento St., destruction of property at 3416 Pear St.
David Simon, 1002 Francis St.
Lexi Turner, 4302 N. Hillview Circle.
Frances Grippando, 4302 N. Hillview Circle.
Abby Cannon, 836 S. 23rd St., destruction of property at 833 S. 23rd St.
Ashlan Brown, 2716 S. 20th St.
Charles Huggins Sr., 1218 Village Drive, destruction of property at 917 S. Ninth St.
Rodney Griggs, 810 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 917 S. Ninth St.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1606 N. Second St.
James Hoyt, 2609 Seneca St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.