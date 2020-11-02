Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 27 to 30
American Music Federation, 2601 Frederick Ave.
St. Joseph School District, 2812 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at 1609 N. Third St.
Fazoli’s, 504 N. Belt Highway.
CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Oct. 26 to 30
Terrance Jeffrey Lanning, 1016 Douglas St., burglary.
Zachery Dean Isaiah Meers, 19244 County Road, vehicle stolen at 509 Middleton St.
Richard Allen Coy, 813 E. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen from residence.
Cynthia Raquel Davis, 3108 Cambridge St., items stolen at 2014 Oscar St.
Patricia Jean Patel, 2217 S. 13th St., items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Dawanna Shamar Wilkerson, 1208 S. 26th St., items stolen from residence.
Morgan Whitney McBane, 2211 Dewey St., items stolen from vehicle at 4132 N. Belt Highway.
Rebecca Jean Schaeffer, 2901 Penn St., items stolen at 2203 Duncan St.
Ryan Michael Scot Bost, 703 Pendleton St., items stolen at 501 Blake St.
Kevin L. Bollman, 1911 Frederick Ave., vehicle stolen at 1123 N. Third St.
Bronson Zechariah Cooper, 1301 Northwood Drive, vehicle stolen.
Linda A. Dydell, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Jason Lee Cudworth, 1506 Jules St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Oct. 27 to 30
Cheyenne M. Rowles, 731 S. 14th St.
American Music Federation, 2601 Frederick Ave.
Townsend & Wall, 602 Francis St.
Andrea Hope Hayward, 606 S. 15th St.
BCA, 4702 Green Acres Road.