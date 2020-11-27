Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 20 to 24
Reed Chevrolet, 3921 Frederick Blvd., vehicle stolen.
Best Buy, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Nodaway Valley Bank, 4001 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at 2908 Wilshire Court.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported Nov. 19 to 22
Jeff. J Geheb, 5305 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Ladeana M. Wahlgran, 201 S. 10th St., items stolen at 1801 N. Second St.
Kelsie Diane Gann, 1707 S. 26th St., items stolen from residence.
Benjamin K. Byrd, 2908 Wilshire Court, items stolen from residence.
Linda J. Ashler, 2306 Herman Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Megan E. Bodde, 215 E. Kansas Ave., items stolen from residence.
Thomas Lee Geoffroy Jr., 2893 S. 24th St., items stolen at 105 E. Highland Ave.
James Spencer Hoyt, 2725 S. 19th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3206 E. Kansas Ave.
Ashley Marie Walker, Mound City, Missouri, items stolen at 2415 Mary St.
Teresa Jane McDowell, 816 S. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1509 S. 20th St.
Vandalism reported Nov. 19 to 22
Mandi Brook Smith, 805 S. 16th St.
Benjamin K. Byrd, 2908 Wilshire Court.
Nodaway Valley Bank, 4001 N. Belt Highway, destruction of property at 2908 Wilshire Court.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave.
Caesar’s Auto, 811 N. 18th St., destruction of property at 2135 S. Eighth St.
Nathan Carl Dean Hall, 1701 Olive St., destruction of property at 2203 Duncan St.
Carol Louise Stewart, 807 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Noah Austin Murphy, 217 W. Valley St.