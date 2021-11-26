Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 23
Hilltop Motors, 1710 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 16 to 24
Donna McCarthy, 208 Dogwood St., burglary.
Hazel Turner, 208 Dogwood St., burglary.
Amanda Causey, 304 N. Eighth St., items stolen at 501 Faraon St.
Dawn Just, Falls City, Nebraska, vehicle stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
James Koontz, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2903 Penn St.
Rebecca Frisch, 3112 Penn St., burglary and vehicle theft at 1102 S. 17th St.
Vandalism reported Nov. 23
Mega Gymnastics, 5802 Corporate Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.