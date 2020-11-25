Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 18 to 21
Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Speedy’s, 1011 S. Belt Highway.
On The Go, 2014 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1302 S. Tenth St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 18 to 21
Patricia Anne Reeves, 5514 Savannah Road, burglary at 2717 Seneca St.
Megan R. Teets, 2936 Seneca St., items stolen from vehicle.
Adam Loren Oldham, Cameron, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1203 Church St.
David Gene Berryman, 2525 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Daquan Laray Pryor, 124 Tucker St., items stolen at 2737 Seneca St.
Baylee Mackenzie Schubert, 124 Tucker St., items stolen at 2737 Seneca St.
Dereck Allen Coursen, 3614 E. Hillview Circle, items stolen at 3805 Sherman Ave.
Vandalism reported Nov. 20
Rendezvous, 619 Felix St.
Michael Lane Campbell, 6307 Brown St.
Davon Wilson McCamy, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 3804 N. Belt Highway.